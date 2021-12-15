Will schools close again in January?

15 December 2021, 10:15

Here's what we know about school closures next year
Here's what we know about school closures next year. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has refused to rule out school closures in the new year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Covid cases on the rise, the Prime Minister has recently introduced stricter social distancing measures.

These include mandatory face masks, new isolation rules and Covid passes.

But worried parents have been wondering what this means for their children’s schools in 2022. Here’s everything you need to know…

Parents have been wondering whether schools will reopen in January
Parents have been wondering whether schools will reopen in January. Picture: Alamy

Will schools close again in January?

Downing Street has confirmed that the government has no plans to shut schools in January.

A government spokesperson said they will only close if there is an ‘absolute public health emergency’.

They said: "There are certainly no plans to put in any restriction on schooling.

"We've always sought to keep face-to-face schooling open and have only restricted it in when there's the direst public health emergency.

"There's certainly no plans to do that. We think we've got the right balance through Plan B and our big uptick in boosters."

Asked whether schools might shut early for Christmas, the PM’s spokesman added: "Certainly we do not think anyone should be closing schools early unless they have received advice from the local director of public health that it's necessary on public health grounds.

"We wouldn't want to see that happening routinely, just as a precaution, because as I've said, education is vital."

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid previously said he couldn’t guarantee schools would stay open.

Mr Javid said while he doesn’t want children to go back to home learning, it could be a possibility if the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.

“I'm just going to focus on everything else we need to be doing, especially the booster programme,” he told Heart’s sister station LBC.

Sajid Javid has said he can't rule out schools closing
Sajid Javid has said he can't rule out schools closing. Picture: Alamy

“I'd say this... if you are asking me for guarantees, I will just say - as the Health Secretary, of course, I'm not the Education Secretary - as the Health Secretary, that there are, when it comes to our fight against this pandemic, there are no guarantees.

“But what we do know that works is, in this case, a booster shot of the vaccine.”

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi echoed this when he told the BBC: “We are absolutely working to make sure that all schools are open, that they're protected.

“I will do everything in my power. We are still learning about this variant. We know that a booster works.

“Get boosted, protect yourself, protect your community and let's get through this and transition this from pandemic to endemic.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Britons advised not to attend football matches in stadiums and to 'prioritise' events that 'matter to them'

UK & World

Schroders swoops on renewables fund manager Greencoat in £360m deal

UK & World

Shaun Bailey: Former Tory London mayoral candidate apologises for attending party during heightened COVID restrictions in capital

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo

Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand

Lifestyle

Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding

'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'

Lifestyle

The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Celebrities

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee

Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money

TV & Movies

Fred Sirieix says it's time women forget convention and get down on one knee

First Date's Fred Sirieix urges women to propose to their 'scared' men this Christmas

Christmas

Coronation Street's Lydia is played by Rebecca Ryan

Coronation Street fans recognise new character Lydia from another TV show

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo admitted he is a 'strict' dad to his three children

Gino D'Acampo blasts 'moron' parents that don't send fussy eaters to bed hungry

Celebrities

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas

The best board games to play with family this Christmas

Lifestyle

You can swap your home like on The Holiday

You can do a house swap for Christmas exactly like The Holiday

Lifestyle

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images)

The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

Lifestyle

David Watson has passed away

Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed her in-laws have refused to make her dinner

'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

Lifestyle