Parents will face fines if they don't send kids back to school in September, says the Education Secretary

29 June 2020, 11:10

Parents will be fined if their children do not return to school in September
Parents will be fined if their children do not return to school in September. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It will soon be compulsory for parents to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While only a small percentage of children have returned to classrooms in England as the lockdown rules were eased, it will soon be mandatory for children to head back to school come September.

Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said that parents will face fines if their kids aren't back in school after the summer holidays.

There will be financial sanctions for parents, unless they have "good reason".

READ MORE: Beaches to be closed off if public continue to ignore social distancing rules, says Matt Hancock

Some children returned to school this month in England
Some children returned to school this month in England. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Heart's sister station, LBC, Gavin said: “It is going to be compulsory for children to return back to school unless there is a very good reason, or a local spike.

“We have to get back into compulsory education, and as part of that fines sit alongside that."

He added: “Unless there was a good reason for the absence then we would be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families if they were not sending children back.”

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said school will soon be compulsory again
The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said school will soon be compulsory again. Picture: PA

In England, early years have returned to school, with some year groups also being urged to return to classrooms in Wales.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, they are planning on reopening schools in August.

This comes weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parents to let their children go back to school, insisting the classrooms "are safe".

Only some children have returned to school recently, with other parents choosing to keep their children home
Only some children have returned to school recently, with other parents choosing to keep their children home. Picture: Getty

Speaking at one of the press briefing at No. 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson said there is "no need" for children to miss out.

At the time, he said: "It has also been very good to see more and more children coming back to school this week.

“Some secondary school pupils now returning for face to face contact with their teachers ahead of the exams next year, but I want to say to all parents whose children are eligible to return in primary school – and there are loads of them – I want to assure you it is safe.

“There is no need for your kids to miss out on their education. I hope they will go to school."

READ MORE: MPs call for Government to bring in four-day working week amid pandemic

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Fracking pioneer Chesapeake becomes latest corporate casualty

UK & World

July 4 is the date many businesses are set to reopen in England

What are the new lockdown rules for England on July 4?

Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand valued at $1bn in Coty deal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt and his wife

Who is EastEnders' star Adam Woodyatt? Age, wife and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Letita Dean has been on EastEnders for more than 30 years

Who is EastEnders' Letitia Dean? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

The popular chocolates won't be as calorific soon

Cadbury will reduce size of popular chocolate bars in a bid to tackle childhood obesity

Food & Health

When did charity shops reopen?

When are charity shops reopening and what are the new rules on shopping and donating?
The new English lockdown wedding guidance has been released (stock images)

Post-lockdown wedding rules ban fathers from walking brides down the aisle
This light dish is perfect for warmer weather

Poached trout, crunchy vegetable and herb salad recipe

Food & Health