Parents will face fines if they don't send kids back to school in September, says the Education Secretary

Parents will be fined if their children do not return to school in September. Picture: PA/Getty

It will soon be compulsory for parents to send their children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While only a small percentage of children have returned to classrooms in England as the lockdown rules were eased, it will soon be mandatory for children to head back to school come September.

Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said that parents will face fines if their kids aren't back in school after the summer holidays.

There will be financial sanctions for parents, unless they have "good reason".

Some children returned to school this month in England. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Heart's sister station, LBC, Gavin said: “It is going to be compulsory for children to return back to school unless there is a very good reason, or a local spike.

“We have to get back into compulsory education, and as part of that fines sit alongside that."

He added: “Unless there was a good reason for the absence then we would be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families if they were not sending children back.”

The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said school will soon be compulsory again. Picture: PA

In England, early years have returned to school, with some year groups also being urged to return to classrooms in Wales.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, they are planning on reopening schools in August.

This comes weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parents to let their children go back to school, insisting the classrooms "are safe".

Only some children have returned to school recently, with other parents choosing to keep their children home. Picture: Getty

Speaking at one of the press briefing at No. 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson said there is "no need" for children to miss out.

At the time, he said: "It has also been very good to see more and more children coming back to school this week.

“Some secondary school pupils now returning for face to face contact with their teachers ahead of the exams next year, but I want to say to all parents whose children are eligible to return in primary school – and there are loads of them – I want to assure you it is safe.

“There is no need for your kids to miss out on their education. I hope they will go to school."

