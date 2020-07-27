Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in the UK, government confirms

A cat has tested positive for coronavirus (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The virus responsible for Covid-19 has been detected in a pet cat in the UK.

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed that a pet cat has tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the first confirmed case of an animal having coronavirus in the country, and was discovered after tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge last Wednesday (22 July).

There is no evidence to suggest that the cat transmitted the disease to its owners, or that pets can transmit the virus to humans.

According the the gov.uk website, it appears that the cat caught coronavirus off its owners, and they have all made a full recovery.

The cat has since made a full recovery (stock image). Picture: Getty

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: "Tests conducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virus responsible for COVID-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England.

"This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within in a few days.

"There is no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change."

And Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, added: "This is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm.

The cat's owners also tested positive for Covid-19 (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The investigation into this case suggest that the infection was spread from humans to animal, and not the other way round. At this time, there is no evidence that pets can transmit the disease to humans.

"In line with the general advice on fighting coronavirus, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals."

