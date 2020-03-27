This UK Safari Park is live streaming animal lessons for children stuck at home

This Safari Park is giving your children a chance to learn all about the animals in the park via live video. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Dear

As parents struggle to keep their children entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic, one Safari Park is here to help them learn about animals.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all schools across the UK to close, meaning parents have been left to home school, or simply just entertain, their children seven days a week.

However, many companies and brands have stepped up recently, and are working out a way to bring lessons and interactive learning to children while they are stuck at home.

Among these is Blair Drummond Safari Park, located in Scotland, who are live streaming animal sessions on Facebook for children to watch, enjoy and learn.

The staff at the Safari Park are holding session with a number of their animals on site. Picture: Facebook

While the Safari Park is closed, staff are still on hand to care for the 350 animals that live on the site.

The park will be holding weekly sessions with one of their animals, teaching children all about them, and even giving them a chance to answer questions about what they learnt at the end of the session.

Keeper Shonagh Bell said: "I know it's disappointing at the moment that the park is closed but hopefully everyone understands the reasons why.

The sessions will allow children at home to learn about the animals. Picture: Facebook

"What we are going to be doing here at the safari park in the meantime is for the first time every Blair Drummond Safari Park will be going live on Facebook.

"Each week we will be taking you to meet a different animal. We will be teaching you all about them, all the key facts and information and all the little things that they get up to to keep us on our toes.

"This is a really great opportunity for any homeschoolers who would like to take a break from doing maths or spelling to join us and ask us any questions that they may have."

You can find more information on their Facebook page here.

