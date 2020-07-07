Spanish beaches closing: What beaches in Spain closed and which areas are in lockdown?

7 July 2020, 13:52

Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images)
Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images). Picture: PA/Getty

As some Brits prepare to head to Spanish beaches for their first post-lockdown holiday, some areas in Spain are being closed off due to overcrowding.

Around 55 beaches were closed in the Andalucia region in Spain over the weekend as they struggled to maintain social distancing due to overcrowding.

Spain is one of the 'air-bridge' countries people in the UK can visit without having to quarantine on their return, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcing the full list last week.

According to a report by The Sun, there are concerns that an increase in UK tourists could see further closures in the country.

Brits can travel to Spain without having to quarantine on their return (stock image)
Brits can travel to Spain without having to quarantine on their return (stock image). Picture: Getty

Which Spanish beaches are closed?

According to the report, 29 beaches on Málaga’s Costa del Sol were been shut, as well as a 14 in Cádiz, nine in Huelva, two in Almería and one in Granada.

Although they are thought to have now reopened, their closures marked the third week in a row that beaches have been shut.

The report states that police were forced to turn people away from beaches across Costa Del Sol last month, and that there is now concern that an influx of tourists could see further closures.

What social-distancing measures are Spanish beaches taking?

Some beaches in Benidorm are reportedly looking into pre-booking systems, and other regions are looking into four-hour time-limits, as well as sunbathing areas.

Many Brits have been planning a holiday to Spain this summer (stock image)
Many Brits have been planning a holiday to Spain this summer (stock image). Picture: Getty

Which areas in Spain are in lockdown?

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in some areas, some regions have been placed into regional lockdown.

Catalan regional president Quim Torra said: "We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections."

People Segria, which is near Barcelona, have been to not leave the area until further notice, and locals in the Lleida region have been told they'll need a certificate to do so.

Galicia is also in lockdown until Friday, according to the report.

