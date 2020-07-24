Spanish holidays: Spain says a second wave could be on the way after spike in coronavirus cases

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain. Picture: Getty

Brits' plans for Spanish holidays this year could be at risk after a spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

Spain could be heading for a second wave of coronavirus, one of its leading health chiefs has said.

According to a report by The Sun, Deputy emergency health director Maria Jose Sierra said: "We have important outbreaks.

"It could be a second wave. We’ll have to see what happens in the next few weeks."

Malaga is one area that has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Getty

Spain is currently in the list of 'air bridge' countries that Brits can travel to without having to quarantine on their return, but the UK government is said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Catalonia is one area that has seen a spike in cases since Spain lifted lockdown a month ago, with nearly 7,000 cases having been logged there over the past two weeks.

There have been reports that France could close the border with the region, but Tourism Minister Maroto has expressed hope that this won't be the case.

She said, according to The Sun's report: "Let’s hope that with this better data we don’t have to close a border that for us is very important for mobility with our European partners."

Josep Maria Argimon, the secretary of Public Health of Catalonia, said: "We’re not in critical days like in March, when our hospital intensive care units were full.

There are fears Spain could be heading for a second wave. Picture: Getty

"Now what’s critical is that people follow all the rules and guidelines to ensure the spread of the virus slows down."

There has also been an increase in infections along the Costa del Sol - with Marbella recently reporting its first case in 11 days.

In Malaga, 23 people have contracted the virus in the last 48 hours, according to the Telegraph.

