Supermarket rules on buying Easter eggs: Sainsbury's Tesco, Asda and more

8 April 2020, 14:58

Where to buy Easter eggs for the bank holiday weekend
Where to buy Easter eggs for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

Some UK supermarkets have measures in place to limit the number of Easter eggs customers can buy amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Many of us are facing a very different Easter weekend than the one we're used to, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the time together as a family.

Read more: Easter weekend supermarket opening hours: From Lidl to Tescos and Waitrose

From family films to baking hot cross buns, there are many activities you can do as a family this Bank Holiday.

One of the most loved and traditional Easter activities is the giving and receiving of Easter Eggs. While the UK public has been told to only leave the house for essential food shopping, that doesn't mean you can't pick up an Easter egg on your usual trip to the supermarket.

Many stores are rationing the number of many products each customer is allowed to buy - here are the latest rules when it comes to Easter eggs, according to a report by Wales Online.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's observing a two-metre distance while queuing to get into Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's observing a two-metre distance while queuing to get into Sainsbury's. Picture: PA

Sainsbury's announced last week that it had lifted buying restrictions on Easter Eggs, saying in a statement: "We have been working hard with our suppliers to improve our product availability.

"We have removed limits from Easter eggs immediately as we know families often want to buy more than three and we have plenty of these in all stores and online."

Read more: Things to do at home with the kids over the Easter holidays

Asda

Asda do not have limits on Easter egg-buying
Asda do not have limits on Easter egg-buying. Picture: PA

Asda have also confirmed that there are no limits on Easter eggs.

Tesco

Tesco have removed limits from their products
Tesco have removed limits from their products. Picture: PA

Tesco recently announced that it had lifted its three items per customer rule.

Aldi

Aldi will be donating Easter eggs to vulnerable families
Aldi will be donating Easter eggs to vulnerable families. Picture: PA

Aldi has also lifted most restrictions on buying in stores, so there are no issues with Easter eggs. In addition, Aldi is also donating half a million Easter eggs to vulnerable families and children.

Waitrose

Waitrose still limits the purchase of certain foods, but this does not apply to Easter eggs
Waitrose still limits the purchase of certain foods, but this does not apply to Easter eggs. Picture: PA

Waitrose is still limiting the amount of products people can buy of specific grocery items, but this does not apply to Easter Eggs.

