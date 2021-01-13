Full list of new supermarket lockdown rules, from face masks to group shopping

Supermarkets have updated their shopping rules amid the lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Supermarkets are introducing stricter measures in their stores across the UK as a nation-wide lockdown continues.

As the new strain of Covid-19 continues to pose a risk to lives and the NHS, supermarkets are stepping up to do their part.

With the nation in lockdown, many supermarket chains have added stricter measures for customers to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

READ MORE: Women who were fined £200 for walking five miles from home clash with former police officer

Supermarkets will start refusing entry to people not wearing face masks. Picture: Getty

While some will now be asking people without face masks to leave, others are limiting the number of people in each store.

The latest rules have seen Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda state that people who are in their stores without a face covering – unless they are medically except – will be asked to leave.

Tesco have said they are also asking their customers to shop alone, unless they are with children or carers.

Some supermarkets are tightening their social distancing rules. Picture: Getty

Asda said they will be offering customers who have forgotten their masks one free of charge so they can safely shop.

However, they added in a statement: “But should a customer refuse to wear a covering without a valid medical reason and be in any way challenging to our colleagues about doing so, our security colleagues will refuse their entry.”

Morrisons stated they will also be challenging people not wearing masks, while Sainsbury's said they will have security staff at the doors checking people are wearing face coverings.

Aldi are encouraging shoppers to not panic buy as there is “good availability” on all products. Picture: Getty

Chief executive of Co-Op, Jo Whitfield, has said that the supermarket chain will also be following in these same steps.

She explained: "We’ve increased our in-store messaging to remind customers and Government guidance does state that the police can take measures if members of the public don’t comply with this law.”

Meanwhile Aldi has reminded shoppers not to panic buy items, telling them that there is “good availability” on all products.

The chain added that they have a traffic light system in place – to ensure a safe number of people in each shop – as well as "clear signs and social distancing markers".

READ NOW: The 10 areas in England with the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases