Full list of new supermarket lockdown rules, from face masks to group shopping

13 January 2021, 08:53

Supermarkets have updated their shopping rules amid the lockdown
Supermarkets have updated their shopping rules amid the lockdown. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Supermarkets are introducing stricter measures in their stores across the UK as a nation-wide lockdown continues.

As the new strain of Covid-19 continues to pose a risk to lives and the NHS, supermarkets are stepping up to do their part.

With the nation in lockdown, many supermarket chains have added stricter measures for customers to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

READ MORE: Women who were fined £200 for walking five miles from home clash with former police officer

Supermarkets will start refusing entry to people not wearing face masks
Supermarkets will start refusing entry to people not wearing face masks. Picture: Getty

While some will now be asking people without face masks to leave, others are limiting the number of people in each store.

The latest rules have seen Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda state that people who are in their stores without a face covering – unless they are medically except – will be asked to leave.

Tesco have said they are also asking their customers to shop alone, unless they are with children or carers.

Some supermarkets are tightening their social distancing rules
Some supermarkets are tightening their social distancing rules. Picture: Getty

Asda said they will be offering customers who have forgotten their masks one free of charge so they can safely shop.

However, they added in a statement: “But should a customer refuse to wear a covering without a valid medical reason and be in any way challenging to our colleagues about doing so, our security colleagues will refuse their entry.”

Morrisons stated they will also be challenging people not wearing masks, while Sainsbury's said they will have security staff at the doors checking people are wearing face coverings.

Aldi are encouraging shoppers to not panic buy as there is “good availability” on all products
Aldi are encouraging shoppers to not panic buy as there is “good availability” on all products. Picture: Getty

Chief executive of Co-Op, Jo Whitfield, has said that the supermarket chain will also be following in these same steps.

She explained: "We’ve increased our in-store messaging to remind customers and Government guidance does state that the police can take measures if members of the public don’t comply with this law.”

Meanwhile Aldi has reminded shoppers not to panic buy items, telling them that there is “good availability” on all products.

The chain added that they have a traffic light system in place – to ensure a safe number of people in each shop – as well as "clear signs and social distancing markers".

READ NOW: The 10 areas in England with the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit: Supermarkets warn of 'cliff-edge' for Northern Ireland supplies

UK & World

Has your sleep been disturbed by the pandemic?

Sleep expert reveals top four tips to improving sleep during lockdown

Lifestyle

COVID-19: AstraZeneca 'on track' to deliver two million vaccine doses a week by mid-February - as it calls for priority access

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Is Robin Peter Andre?

The Masked Singer viewers convinced Robin is Peter Andre after spotting major clues

TV & Movies

Food packages sent to children have been shared online

Free school meals supplier says it will refund costs after backlash over 'unacceptable' parcels
Ben Freeman has been cast in EastEnders

Emmerdale star Ben Freeman joins EastEnders as mysterious newcomer connected to Chelsea Fox

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing an expensive outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream blouse and tailored trousers

Celebrities

Pat Cooper is played by Caroline Berry in The Pembrokeshire Murders

The Pembrokeshire Murders: What happened to John Cooper’s wife Pat?

TV & Movies

Lauren Huntriss appeared on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Lauren Huntriss now?

TV & Movies