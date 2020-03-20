Heartwarming coronavirus 'traffic light system' allows neighbours to help each other

Neighbours in Yorkshire are using a coronavirus "traffic light" system to check if anyone needs help during self-isolation.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the headlines, there are more and more heartwarming stories circulating on social media.

And one street has gone viral after they set up a "traffic light" system to check if anyone needs help at home during these tough times.

Residents in Ripon, North Yorkshire have been told to place a green piece of paper in their front window if they have everything they need in self isolation and are fine.

At home the whole street has added green paper to their windows. If it changes to red it’s means they require assistance, shopping, medication or transport. THIS IS AMAZING 💚 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bI6uVe6UDi — Beth Crompton (@bethanycrompto2) March 18, 2020

However, if they need help, they display a red piece of paper to notify neighbours they may need medical supplies, food or any other shopping.

One resident shared a photo of the system on Twitter, writing: “At home the whole street has added green paper to their windows. If it changes to red it’s means they require assistance, shopping, medication or transport. THIS IS AMAZING 💚 #coronavirus”.

The post soon wracked up over 95k likes, with one person replying: “Wonderful idea,” while a second agreed: “This is such a good idea!”

This comes after the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the UK.

And it seems as though everybody is doing their bit to help out those most in need.

Martin Lewis announced yesterday he is giving £1million to UK charities to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.

The Money Saving expert said he’s releasing the huge sum of money from his personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the country.

Martin Lewis is donating money to Coronavirus charities. Picture: ITV

In a post on his blog, the 47-year-old said: “We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy, businesses, personal finance and way of life. And many of those who normally help society – our charities – are going to face similar pressures right now too.

“To try and help I'm going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK – to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.”

Fitness guru Joe Wicks has also announced he will be holding free PE lessons every morning on his Youtube channel to help parents out following the nationwide school closures.

