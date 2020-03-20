Universal Credit and benefits appointments scrapped amid coronavirus pandemic

20 March 2020, 11:19

Benefits meets have been cancelled
Benefits meets have been cancelled. Picture: Getty

The Department for Work and Pensions announced claimants won't have face-to-face meetings amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

All benefits meetings have been scrapped as the government steps up its bid to tackle Coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, The Department for Work and Pensions announced those using the system will no longer have to attend meetings in person in order to receive their benefits.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

While all appointments have been cancelled for three months, claimants will continue to receive benefits.

People can still make applications for benefits online and the job centres remain open.

Claimants won't have to have face-to-face meetings
Claimants won't have to have face-to-face meetings. Picture: Getty Images

This is so they can continue to help those who don’t have internet access such as the homeless.

A DWP spokesman said: "People will continue to receive their benefits as normal, but all requirements to attend the jobcentre in person are suspended.

Read More: Who are the key workers? Children of certain workers will stay at school after closures

"People can still make applications for benefits online if they are eligible.

"Jobcentres remain open, and will continue to support people who are not able to use phones and online, including homeless people."

This comes just a day after face-to-face disability assessments were also stopped.

You can find out more information at the DWP website here.

This comes after the UK government confirmed that all schools will shut to protect those who are most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed classrooms in England would be closing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

He told Parliament: “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice.”

Boris Johnson clarified that schools would not be shut for children of ‘key workers’ such as NHS workers, police officers and delivery drivers to ensure their parents are still able to work.

Read More: What does it mean if the UK goes into lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic?

