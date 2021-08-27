Seven new countries added to green travel list including Canada and Denmark

27 August 2021, 07:21 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 07:23

Canada and Denmark have been added to the travel green list
Canada and Denmark have been added to the travel green list. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Travel update: Canada and Denmark have been added to the green list, but Turkey is still on red.

There’s good news for holidaymakers, as seven more countries have been added to the green list.

Starting from Monday, tourists from the UK will be able to travel to Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores without quarantining.

Denmark has been added to the green travel list
Denmark has been added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy

These are added to the 36 countries currently on the green list, with 16 of these are on a ‘watchlist’ meaning they could move to amber with little notice.

Anyone coming back to Britain from a green list destination will need to have two Covid tests including a pre-arrival Covid test, and also a test on day two of returning to the UK.

There is also a relief to thousands of Brits, as hotspots such as France, Spain, Greece and Portugal stay put on amber.

This means those who have been double vaccinated can travel to these countries without the need to self isolate on their return.

It’s not such great news for those hoping to get away to Montenegro and Thailand, as both countries are being added to the Government's red list due to increased Covid infection rates.

This means those who are currently staying in these countries will have to pay up more than £2,000 to stay in a quarantine hotel on their return to the UK.

The new rules will come into force at 4am on Monday August 30 in the last travel update of the summer.

There were no other changes to the rules, meaning holiday hotspot Turkey has also stayed on the red list.

Canada has been added to the green travel list
Canada has been added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy

Experts previously predicted that places such as Morocco, St Lucia and Jamaica could go on the red list due to rising Covid cases.

Meanwhile, Croatia, Madeira and Antigua were tipped to be added to amber, meaning those who aren’t double jabbed would have to quarantine.

However, these changes were not made this time around.

Full list of countries added to the green list:

  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Lithuania
  • Switzerland
  • Liechtenstein

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson pledges to 'shift heaven and earth' to get more people out of country after 31 August deadline

UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Gary Neville says Portuguese gives club hope of great season ahead

Gracie-May Rogers: Two-year-old girl abducted and taken abroad, say police as they issue appeal to find her

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who plays Nick in Clickbait?

Who plays Nick in Clickbait and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Clickbait are there?

How many episodes of Clickbait are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now

Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

TV & Movies

The White Lotus is available to watch on NOWTV

How many episodes of The White Lotus are there?

TV & Movies