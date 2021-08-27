Seven new countries added to green travel list including Canada and Denmark

Canada and Denmark have been added to the travel green list. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Travel update: Canada and Denmark have been added to the green list, but Turkey is still on red.

There’s good news for holidaymakers, as seven more countries have been added to the green list.

Starting from Monday, tourists from the UK will be able to travel to Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores without quarantining.

Denmark has been added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy

These are added to the 36 countries currently on the green list, with 16 of these are on a ‘watchlist’ meaning they could move to amber with little notice.

Anyone coming back to Britain from a green list destination will need to have two Covid tests including a pre-arrival Covid test, and also a test on day two of returning to the UK.

There is also a relief to thousands of Brits, as hotspots such as France, Spain, Greece and Portugal stay put on amber.

This means those who have been double vaccinated can travel to these countries without the need to self isolate on their return.

It’s not such great news for those hoping to get away to Montenegro and Thailand, as both countries are being added to the Government's red list due to increased Covid infection rates.

This means those who are currently staying in these countries will have to pay up more than £2,000 to stay in a quarantine hotel on their return to the UK.

The new rules will come into force at 4am on Monday August 30 in the last travel update of the summer.

There were no other changes to the rules, meaning holiday hotspot Turkey has also stayed on the red list.

Canada has been added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy

Experts previously predicted that places such as Morocco, St Lucia and Jamaica could go on the red list due to rising Covid cases.

Meanwhile, Croatia, Madeira and Antigua were tipped to be added to amber, meaning those who aren’t double jabbed would have to quarantine.

However, these changes were not made this time around.

Full list of countries added to the green list: