Doctors warn people against using scarves as face masks

16 July 2020, 11:56 | Updated: 16 July 2020, 12:01

Experts have warned against wearing scarves as face masks
Experts have warned against wearing scarves as face masks. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Scientists in Oxford have claimed basic fabric coverings may not work as well as face masks.

As of July 24, it will be compulsory for everyone in the UK to wear face coverings while in supermarkets and high street shops, or risk facing a £100 fine.

The Government has said these coverings can be made from fabric items such as scarves and bandanas, as long as they completely cover your mouth and nose.

But now experts are warning that these can be less useful than traditional masks, with loosely woven fabrics shown to be the least effective.

Scientists at the Leverhulme Centre in Oxford have been studying different kinds of face coverings used by people from the general public.

From the findings, director Professor Melinda Mills told The Mirror: "Attention must also be placed on how well it fits on the face; it should loop around the ears or around the back of the neck for better coverage.

Read More: How to use Face ID to unlock your phone while wearing a face mask

"We find that masks made from high-quality material such as high-grade cotton, multiple layers and particularly hybrid constructions are effective.

"For instance, combining cotton and silk or flannel provide over 95% filtration, so wearing a mask can protect others."

Non-medical grade face masks are often made to be resistant to droplets of fluids and splashes, which can significantly lower the wearer's risk of infecting someone else in an enclosed environment.

Scarves may not be as affective as face masks
Scarves may not be as affective as face masks. Picture: Getty Images

The World Health Organisation also advises a three-layer face covering, and states the outer layer should be water resistant and the inner should be water absorbent.

Despite this warning, in a report recently published by the Royal Society, it suggests that even homemade face coverings can reduce transmission of COVID-19.

The results showed that if an entire population wore face coverings that were only 75% effective, it would reduce the R value (the number of people someone with coronavirus passes the virus on to) from 4.0 to under 1.0, without the need for a lockdown.

The UK Government's new policy on face coverings will start from July 24.

People not complying with the rules will face a potential fine of £100, which can be dropped to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Children aged 11 and under are not required to wear face coverings, as well as people with certain disabilities.

Now Read: Takeaways, cinema tickets, amusement park trips and more fall in price today as VAT is slashed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock addressed the House of Commons on the Leicester lockdown today

Schools and shops to reopen in Leicester as Matt Hancock announces an easing of some lockdown measures
Leicester became the first UK city to be put under local lockdown

How long will the Leicester lockdown last and what are the rules?

Coronavirus: Leicester to remain in local lockdown for two more weeks - but with some changes

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum and a dad decided they would spy on their nanny

Parents divide opinion after hiring a private investigator to spy on their nanny

Lifestyle

Vodka is a clear spirit with a lot of potential

Vodka cocktail ideas and recipes to make at home

Food & Health

The full list of restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out

Eat Out To Help Out restaurants: Where you can eat under new government voucher scheme
Orlando's dog, Mighty is missing

Orlando Bloom begs fans for help finding his missing dog in heartbreaking post
The shocking study reveals the cleaning habits of men and women

One third of men have never changed their bed sheets, new research shows

Lifestyle

There are a lot of real life Emmerdale couples

8 Emmerdale real life couples who are together off-screen