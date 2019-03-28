Is the dust in your home making you FAT? Scientists claim chemicals in grime are causing weight gain

Dust could be making you fat! Time for a spring clean. Picture: GETTY

Grab your rubber gloves and get on your knees, it's time for a spring clean - and your waistline will feel the benefits too!

Scientists have uncovered a dirty truth that suggests household dust can make you gain weight.

Chemicals found in common household products such as laundry detergents, paints, and cosmetics attach themselves onto dust particles through daily use.

Development of fat cells in the body can be triggered by the endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the products that cling to the surface and form clumps of household dust.

Researchers at Duke University in America collected over 200 samples of household dust for their in-depth investigation.

Search for the dust! Picture: GETTY

When fat cells were introduced to the atmosphere of the dust samples, they accumulated triglycerides - a type of fat found within the blood stream.

The triglycerides are then stored in fat cells until hormones trigger their release.

Lead researcher Dr Christopher Kassotis explained: "This is some of the first research investigating links between exposure to chemical mixtures present in the indoor environment and metabolic health of children living in those homes.

"We found that two-thirds of dust extracts were able to promote fat cell development, and half promote precursor fat cell proliferation at 100 micrograms, or approximately 1,000 times lower levels than what children consume on a daily basis."

