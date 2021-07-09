Will there be a Bank Holiday on Monday 12 July?

9 July 2021, 08:11

Will there be a Bank Holiday on Monday 12 July?
Will there be a Bank Holiday on Monday 12 July? Picture: Alamy

Bank Holiday petition: What has Boris Johnson said about having an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday 12th July?

England is going up against Italy in the Euros 2020 final on Sunday, in their first major championship final since the 1966 World Cup.

And the UK has called for a nation-wide Bank Holiday if they are victorious, with Brits begging Boris Johnson to consider it.

But will there be an emergency Bank Holiday this Monday? And what has the Prime Minister said? Here’s what we know…

Football fans are calling for an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday
Football fans are calling for an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Is there an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday 12th July?

It is very unlikely Boris Johnson will call an emergency Bank Holiday if England wins the Euros.

When asked if he would consider giving everyone the day off, Mr Johnson said: “I think that would be tempting fate - let's see.”

But that doesn’t mean the Prime Minister isn’t thinking about a way to celebrate the victory.

According to The Sun, the government is ‘drawing up proposals’ for a national day-off in August, so fans can enjoy themselves without Covid restrictions.

This comes after more than 300,000 people signed a petition calling for a bank holiday this Monday if we beat Italy in the finals.

The petition’s creator, Lee Jones, has justified the need for a Bank Holiday, saying it would be ‘beneficial’ for everyone in the UK to have a day off.

He said: "It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

"Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

Boris Jonhson is said to be considering a Bank Holiday
Boris Jonhson is said to be considering a Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

While we might not all get a day off after the final, some England fans are set to get some more time in bed to sleep off the celebrations.

As reported by The Sun, many firms are said to have allowed their staff to lie in on Monday morning, while it’s thought around eight million workers have already booked the day off.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Euro 2020 latest news: England and Italy preparing for Sunday's final at Wembley

UK & World

The mini pill is now available over the counter

Contraceptive mini-pill available over-the-counter without prescription for the first time

COVID-19: Infection rates rise across UK as England, Scotland and Wales hit four-month highs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This could be the trickiest brain teaser of the summer

Can you find the sun among the ice creams in this very tricky puzzle?

Lifestyle

All the travel rules for holiday hotspots this summer

All the new holiday rules for amber list countries including Spain and Greece

Travel

Teddy Soares is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island’s Teddy Soares? Age, job and Instagram revealed…

TV & Movies

Should we get a Bank Holiday

Petition launched to give UK a Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2020 final

Lifestyle

Grant Shapps announced in the House of Commons today the new guidelines on travel to amber-list countries

Government scrap isolation for double vaccinated Brits returning to England from amber countries
All the countries on the UK's travel amber list (stock images)

Full list of countries on the UK's amber list

Lifestyle