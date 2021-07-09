Will there be a Bank Holiday on Monday 12 July?

Will there be a Bank Holiday on Monday 12 July? Picture: Alamy

Bank Holiday petition: What has Boris Johnson said about having an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday 12th July?

England is going up against Italy in the Euros 2020 final on Sunday, in their first major championship final since the 1966 World Cup.

And the UK has called for a nation-wide Bank Holiday if they are victorious, with Brits begging Boris Johnson to consider it.

But will there be an emergency Bank Holiday this Monday? And what has the Prime Minister said? Here’s what we know…

Football fans are calling for an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Is there an emergency Bank Holiday on Monday 12th July?

It is very unlikely Boris Johnson will call an emergency Bank Holiday if England wins the Euros.

When asked if he would consider giving everyone the day off, Mr Johnson said: “I think that would be tempting fate - let's see.”

But that doesn’t mean the Prime Minister isn’t thinking about a way to celebrate the victory.

According to The Sun, the government is ‘drawing up proposals’ for a national day-off in August, so fans can enjoy themselves without Covid restrictions.

This comes after more than 300,000 people signed a petition calling for a bank holiday this Monday if we beat Italy in the finals.

The petition’s creator, Lee Jones, has justified the need for a Bank Holiday, saying it would be ‘beneficial’ for everyone in the UK to have a day off.

He said: "It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

"Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

Boris Jonhson is said to be considering a Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

While we might not all get a day off after the final, some England fans are set to get some more time in bed to sleep off the celebrations.

As reported by The Sun, many firms are said to have allowed their staff to lie in on Monday morning, while it’s thought around eight million workers have already booked the day off.