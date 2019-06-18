Facebook slam man who proposed to girlfriend with a BIG MAC

A man has used a Big Mac to propose to his girlfriend. Picture: FACEBOOK

The fast food proposal failed to impress online cynics who prefer a more traditional knee-dropping

We finally have concrete evidence that romance isn't dead!

A loved-up couple have been mocked online after a romantic proposal featured a McDonalds feast.

The unidentified man had tightly secured a diamond engagement ring within the bun of a Big Mac burger.

While it's not known if his partner accepted the delicious proposal (or if she just kept the meaty snack), the picture has gone viral on a Facebook page called Other Perspectives.

Would you accept this marriage proposal? Picture: FACEBOOK / OtherPerspectives

Surely the couple will use McDonalds to cater their wedding reception. Picture: GETTY

Online commentators weren't impressed. Picture: FACEBOOK

One fan claimed the proposal was a 'McNightmare'. Picture: FACEBOOK

The Sun reported that the image has received over 10,000 comments after dividing opinion amongst romantics and cynics.

One commentator put: "Looks like a McNightmare... Also, it's really (and unnecessarily) bothering me that the bun is dry except for one weird smear."

Another asked: "Can she still have the burger if the answer is no?"

Meanwhile, other social media users were concerned about the burger's origins, insisting that if you're going to propose with fast food then at least make sure it's high quality!

