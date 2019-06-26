Fans think The Simple Life is returning with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

26 June 2019, 13:28

Rumours of a return for The Simple Life set the internet abuzz
Rumours of a return for The Simple Life set the internet abuzz. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock

It comes months after Paris called Lindsay 'lame and embarrassing'

Reality TV fanatics were sent into a frenzy after rumours spread that The Simple Life was returning.

The show defined the early days of reality television with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ditching the glamour of Hollywood to experience the harsher reality of working life in America.

With guaranteed hilarious results, the show was popular between 2003 and 2007 but soon came to an end with constant rumours of a rift between the two stars.

Last night, a verified Twitter account for The Simple Life teased a comeback by sharing pictures of Paris and former pal Lindsay Lohan.

They captioned the shot: "Keep your friends close, but your enemies even close."

The Simple Life launched with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in 2003
The Simple Life launched with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in 2003. Picture: Shutterstock
This account trolled fans into thinking The Simple Life was returning
This account trolled fans into thinking The Simple Life was returning. Picture: Twitter / TheSimpleLife

One excited fan put: "From The Hills reboot to new Simple Life, I feel like I'm about to be time-warped back into the 200s. The best decade for pop culture."

Sadly, it seems like it was just a hoax on this occasion, with a source telling E! News that there is currently no reboot of The Simple Life in the works.

It's thought that the Twitter account that 'leaked' the news was previously verified but then changed it's name and profile picture to fool fans.

The account has since lost the verified status and has been suspended by Twitter officials.

One fan tweeted: "I'm glad the rumours about The Simple Life reboot with Paris and Lindsay Lohan are untrue, because let's face it, without Nicole it would be unwatchable."

On a recent TV appearance, Paris was asked to say three nice comments about former pal Lindsay Lohan.

Her response was less than friendly, offering up: "She's beyond, she's lame and embarrassing."

Maybe that dream duo won't be heading to TV screens anytime soon.

If a return of The Simple Life was ever to happen, it would be in good company with recent revivals of The Hills, Will & Grace, and Queer Eye.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry's REAL DAD starred in Friends and we can't believe we didn't spot it

Lindsay Lohan was rumoured to be joining the reality show
Lindsay Lohan was rumoured to be joining the reality show. Picture: GETTY

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William would 'fully support' children if they came out as gay or lesbian

UK & World

'Abducted' wife of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen may have been killed, say police

UK & World

Bathstore collapses placing more than 500 jobs at risk

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Adrian Edmondson

How old is Ade Edmondson, when did he marry Jennifer Saunders and who does he play in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from

Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

TV & Movies

Elma has spilled the beans on islander Danny Williams and she reckon he faked it with Yewande

Love Island's Elma claims Danny 'is playing a game' following Yewande dumping drama

TV & Movies

Critically-acclaimed dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 3 and is the show on Netflix?

TV & Movies

David is on a fishing trip with Guy Richie in Iceland

David Beckham strips down and reveals TWO new tattoos on lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

Celebrities

Snow Patrol have pulled out of Glastonbury as pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny McDaid needs immediate surgery.

Why did Snow Patrol cancel Glastonbury?

Music