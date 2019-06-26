Fans think The Simple Life is returning with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Rumours of a return for The Simple Life set the internet abuzz. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock

It comes months after Paris called Lindsay 'lame and embarrassing'

Reality TV fanatics were sent into a frenzy after rumours spread that The Simple Life was returning.

The show defined the early days of reality television with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ditching the glamour of Hollywood to experience the harsher reality of working life in America.

With guaranteed hilarious results, the show was popular between 2003 and 2007 but soon came to an end with constant rumours of a rift between the two stars.

Last night, a verified Twitter account for The Simple Life teased a comeback by sharing pictures of Paris and former pal Lindsay Lohan.

They captioned the shot: "Keep your friends close, but your enemies even close."

The Simple Life launched with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in 2003. Picture: Shutterstock

This account trolled fans into thinking The Simple Life was returning. Picture: Twitter / TheSimpleLife

One excited fan put: "From The Hills reboot to new Simple Life, I feel like I'm about to be time-warped back into the 200s. The best decade for pop culture."

Sadly, it seems like it was just a hoax on this occasion, with a source telling E! News that there is currently no reboot of The Simple Life in the works.

It's thought that the Twitter account that 'leaked' the news was previously verified but then changed it's name and profile picture to fool fans.

The account has since lost the verified status and has been suspended by Twitter officials.

One fan tweeted: "I'm glad the rumours about The Simple Life reboot with Paris and Lindsay Lohan are untrue, because let's face it, without Nicole it would be unwatchable."

From The Hills Reboot to The new Simple Life reboot, I feel like I’m about to be time warped back into the 2000s: The best decade for pop culture — it’s tatiana (@Tatitru1) June 26, 2019

I’m glad the rumours about the Simple Life reboot with Paris and Lindsay Lohan are untrue, because let’s face it without Nicole it would be unwatchable. — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) June 25, 2019

On a recent TV appearance, Paris was asked to say three nice comments about former pal Lindsay Lohan.

Her response was less than friendly, offering up: "She's beyond, she's lame and embarrassing."

Maybe that dream duo won't be heading to TV screens anytime soon.

If a return of The Simple Life was ever to happen, it would be in good company with recent revivals of The Hills, Will & Grace, and Queer Eye.

