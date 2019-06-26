Matthew Perry's REAL DAD starred in Friends and we can't believe we didn't spot it

Matthew Perry's real-life dad made a surprise appearance in Friends as the father of Rachel's love interest Joshua. Picture: Getty / NBC

The US actor, who played funnyman Chandler Bing for ten years in the hit comedy show, welcomed his father onto the famous set for one very special episode – The One With Rachel’s New Dress.

Starring in season four as Mr Burgin, the father of Rachel's love interest Joshua, John Bennett Perry appeared on screen when he caught the couple about to get steamy in his grand New York apartment.

Rachel and Joshua had moved from Joey and Chandler's flat to his parents' place after he admitted to the personal shopper he felt uneasy around The Chick and The Duck.

However in the hilarious twist of events, Mr Burgin and his wife arrived home early from a trip to Europe and found Rachel in lacy negligee about to seduce their son.

John Bennett Perry's smarmy character gave Rachel the immediate parental seal of approval and told Josh: "I like her, she seems smart."

But Josh's mother mistook her son's new girlfriend for a sex worker in the awkward exchange.

Rachel quickly conjured up a cover story in which she claimed she was trying out the slinky slip dress for Bloomingdale's, reporting back to the department store whether or not it was a style hit.

She said: "Part of my job is to wear the clothes and then I see how people respond and then I report back to my superiors.

"Obviously, in the case, I am going to report back: USA not ready."

The scene ended with Mr Burgin deciding the foursome would go out for dinner together – without giving Rachel the chance to get changed.