Friends' most popular catchphrase revealed and it's NOT "we were on a break!"

"We were on a break!" is certainly one of the most notable quotes from the 90s sitcom, Friends.

However, it is not the most popular, and here's why...

According to new data compiled by the vaping company Blu, it turns out that Ross actually only utters the catchphrase nine times as he desperately tries to defend the one night stand he had with the Xerox girl.

This means that "we were on a break!" falls in THIRD place.

In second place is the nasal "OH. MY. GOD" that comes from Janice, Chandler's very loud and very annoying ex-girlfriend.

The screechy phrase is repeated a whopping 12 times over the 10 seasons of the show, which is a lot considering Janice isn't even part of the main cast and is a recurring character.

But the top spot goes to the iconic "how you doing'?" by Mr Joey Tribbiani.

The show's resident lothario mutters the chat up line 19 times over the course of the show, a true reflection of how many women the Italian stallion attempts (and succeeds) to seduce.

Joey has many quotable phrases in the sitcom, such as "Joey doesn't share food" and: "Well, the fridge broke, so I had to eat everything."

He's also been voted the joint first most-loved character, with his best friend Chandler.

Ross was voted the worst character, gaining 44 per cent of the votes.