Four-year-old girl writes letter to her mother in heaven and gets the sweetest reply

A four-year-old girl who posted a Mother's Day Card to her mummy in heaven, was elated to receive a reply.

Ella Lennon was set to spend her first Mother's Day without her mum Jennifer after losing her to brain cancer four months prior.

The adorable little girl posted the 'mum in a minion' card in her local letterbox with the address 1 Angel Gate in the Clouds, Heaven.

Less than 48 hours later she was shocked to receive a reply from a Royal Mail employee to took the time to reach out to her.

Sharing the sweet story on social media, Jennifer's sister Linda Ross said: "On my sisters 1st heavenly Mother's Day Ella sent her mummy a card."Today a kind stranger from the Royal Mail used their time to reply and make a little girl so happy."Her face lit up with the biggest smile, Just shows the amazing people in this world. Can't thank you enough."

The tweet has since racked up over 3,000 retweets and 21,000 likes with many praising the letter as "beautiful".

Janet Macnamara said: “I’m choked up, what a special person whoever you are. Made one little girl so happy.”

Sandra Williams wrote: “Well done to post office, Ella will be so happy getting a reply.”

Ella's dad Dean Lennon, added: "I would like to thank the kind-hearted person at the Royal Mail who sent Ella back a letter from her mummy in heaven."Her wee face was lit up."

Jennifer passed away on December 8 following a battle with brain cancer.

She underwent three brain surgeries, six weeks of daily radiotherapy, six months of chemo and many neurological procedures during her four-year cancer battle.