Is Google down? Everything we know about the Gmail, Google News and Trends outage

Google is reportedly down. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Users across the world have reported issues with Google News, Gmail and Google Trends. But why has this happened and when will they be working again? Here is everything we know.

Google News and Gmail are reportedly down for a number of users in the UK, Australia, Germany and the US.

The outage appears to have began at 1pm on Friday the 31st of May, with many people noticing that Google News, Gmail and Google Trends were experiencing issues.

Whilst Google have not commented on the apparent outage, lots of social media users have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the problems the search engine is undergoing. This isn't the first time Google has been down, however it is unclear what has caused the shut down.

Is Google down and when will it be back to normal? Here is everything we know so far.

Users have noticed issues with Google. Picture: Getty

Is Google down?

Thousands of people in the UK have reportedly noticed that Google isn't working as it normally does.

So far Google haven't commented on the situation, however users across the world have taken to social media to report issues with the search engine.

Is Google News down?

Google News appears to be down, with many users unable to access the search engine's content.

Initially reported as being an issue only affecting the UK, it now seems like Google News is seeing reported problems in Germany, the US and Australia.

Many Google fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the outage with one user writing: "Google news is down. Now I have no idea what's going on in the world."

Another social media account added: "Google News is in Germany down."

While a third stated: "Oh, my. Google News is down. I don’t remember that ever happening but I’m sure it has."

Gmail is also experiencing problems. Picture: Alamy

Is Gmail down?

According to the Metro, Gmail also looks like it isn't currently operating.

The email service has around 1.8 billion users, meaning many people across the world may not be receiving messages during this time. There is no update regarding when the service will be back up and running.

Is Google Trends down?

Currently Google Trends does not appear to be working. Usually users are able to search real time trends on the engine, however this function is currently unavailable.

When will Google be working again?

It is currently unknown when Google will be back up and running, however we will update this page with any developments.