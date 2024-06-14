Full list of Greencore products being recalled after E.coli outbreak revealed

14 June 2024, 17:08

The full list of Greencore products being recalled has been revealed
The full list of Greencore products being recalled has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

ASDA, Boots, Co-op, Aldi, Morrisons and Amazon are having some Greencore items recalled due to "possible contamination with E.coli"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Greencore, a sandwich supplier to various major supermarkets in the UK, has recalled some of their products because of the risk of E.coli.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Greencore are recalling selected products from Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi, Morrisons and Amazon because of "possible contamination with E. coli."

This comes after a recent E.coli outbreak was detected in the country, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announcing 113 reported cases linked to a "nationally distributed food item".

The cases ranged from two-years-old to 79-years-old, with most infections being found in young people.

Various Greencore products have been recalled
Various Greencore products have been recalled. Picture: Alamy

An ASDA spokesperson told Sky News: "We have been made aware by Greencore, who supply Asda and other retailers with pre-packed sandwiches, that they are recalling a number of products as a precaution because of the possible presence of E.coli.

"The full list of products is available on the Asda Product Recalls webpage. If you have purchased any of these products, do not eat them, please bring them back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund."You do not need your receipt."

The recalled Greencore items have been revealed
The recalled Greencore items have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Full list of recalled Greencore products:

Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap-Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon BLT Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda BLT (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BBQ Chicken wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BLT (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Ploughman's Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024

Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Peri Peri Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Greek Style Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Jerk Halloumi Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Prawn Layered Salad- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Greencore supply to various supermarkets across the UK
Greencore supply to various supermarkets across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Where does Greencore supply?

Greencore supply products to a range of supermarkets including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi, Amazon and Morrisons.

Their head office is in Dublin, Ireland, however Greencore have various manufacturing sites and distribution depots across the UK.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tiger Woods: Fifteen-time major champion unsure on US Open future after missed cut at Pinehurst No 2

Scotland thrashed by Germany in opening match of Euro 2024

UK & World

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates given knighthood - but insists there's still 'work to do'

UK & World

Zelenskyy dismisses Putin ceasefire offer and says he's on 'same path' as Hitler

UK & World

Championship clubs welcome approval of promotion to Gallagher Premiership

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies

Ruth Jones and James Cordon wrote Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones opens up about writing Christmas special with James Corden

Showbiz

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

Lifestyle

June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far

Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

Weather

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

TV & Movies

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Showbiz

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Showbiz

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

TV & Movies