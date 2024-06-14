Full list of Greencore products being recalled after E.coli outbreak revealed
14 June 2024, 17:08
ASDA, Boots, Co-op, Aldi, Morrisons and Amazon are having some Greencore items recalled due to "possible contamination with E.coli"
Greencore, a sandwich supplier to various major supermarkets in the UK, has recalled some of their products because of the risk of E.coli.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Greencore are recalling selected products from Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi, Morrisons and Amazon because of "possible contamination with E. coli."
This comes after a recent E.coli outbreak was detected in the country, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announcing 113 reported cases linked to a "nationally distributed food item".
The cases ranged from two-years-old to 79-years-old, with most infections being found in young people.
An ASDA spokesperson told Sky News: "We have been made aware by Greencore, who supply Asda and other retailers with pre-packed sandwiches, that they are recalling a number of products as a precaution because of the possible presence of E.coli.
"The full list of products is available on the Asda Product Recalls webpage. If you have purchased any of these products, do not eat them, please bring them back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund."You do not need your receipt."
Full list of recalled Greencore products:
Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap-Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon BLT Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda BLT (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BBQ Chicken wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BLT (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Ploughman's Sandwich- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham & Cheese Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024
Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Peri Peri Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Greek Style Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Jerk Halloumi Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Prawn Layered Salad- Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap- Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Where does Greencore supply?
Greencore supply products to a range of supermarkets including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi, Amazon and Morrisons.
Their head office is in Dublin, Ireland, however Greencore have various manufacturing sites and distribution depots across the UK.