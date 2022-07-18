Heatwave uk: List of schools closing today and tomorrow

18 July 2022, 08:09 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 08:23

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are schools open today and tomorrow near me? Everything we know about the heatwave...

The UK is bracing itself for a heatwave this week, with the Met Office predicting temperatures will reach 40C in some parts of the south.

A red extreme heat warning has also been issued, with experts warning there could real danger to the vulnerable.

In a bid to keep children safe, many schools will be closing their doors today and tomorrow, with others deciding to shut early.

For example, schools which are part of the Mercian Educational Trust (MET) in Worcestershire are closed today (Monday July 18).

Many schools in the UK have been closed. Picture: Getty Images

In a letter to parents, they said: "Our school sites and environments are not designed to comfortably accommodate pupils and staff at the anticipated temperatures for prolonged periods of time."

They are yet to decide whether they will be closing early on Tuesday as well.

Other schools which have changed their rules include Clapton Girls Academy in east London and Ralph Thoresby School in Leeds to encourage pupils to work from home in the afternoon.

Elsewhere in the south east, Plume Academy in Maldon is closing early and Sydney Russell School in Dagenham has also changed opening times.

Eight more schools in Nottinghamshire will be closed on both Monday and Tuesday, as well as Marlbrook, Little Dewchurch and St Martin’s Primary School in the Herefordshire.

Children are being told to stay at home and keep cool. Picture: Alamy

Many sports days have also been canceled, with the Department of Education also advising schools to take action.

In the latest update to education providers, the (DfE) underlined the Government’s heatwave plan guidance for teachers and other professionals.

“We aren’t advising schools to close during high temperatures,” they said.

“But school leaders should make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable.”

Which schools are closed in the UK?

  • Marlbrook, Herefordshire (children can work from home)
  • Little Dewchurch, Herefordshire (children can work from home)
  • St Martin’s Primary School, Herefordshire (children can work from home)
  • St Christopher's special school, Lincoln
  • Bluecoat Wollaton Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Bluecoat Primary Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Bluecoat Trent Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Bluecoat Sixth Form, Nottinghamshire
  • Nottingham Emmanuel School, Nottinghamshire
  • Long Eaton School, Nottinghamshire
  • Lees Brook Community School, Nottinghamshire
  • Alvaston Moor Academy, Nottinghamshire
  • Grenoside Community Primary School, Sheffield
  • Winston Churchill School, Surrey
  • Pershore High School, Worcestershire
  • Dines Green Community Academy, Worcestershire
  • Northleigh CE Primary, Worcestershire
  • Great Malvern Primary, Worcestershire
  • Somers Park, Worcestershire

More announcements of school closures are expected to be made this morning and tomorrow so it's important to check your area.

