Is it going to snow in the UK? Latest Met Office forecast

When will it snow in the UK? Latest Met Office forecast
8 January 2024, 13:53
Is it going to snow, where will it snow and what at the Met Office weather warnings?
The Met Office have warned that snowy showers across parts of the UK "could turn quite heavy" as temperatures across England, Wales and Scotland plummet.
Forecasters expect cold weather with sunny spells for most areas throughout the week, with a risk of wintry showers as an amber cold-health alert in place across the UK until Friday.
As the mercury drops, people are left asking if it going to snow, where it will snow and whether it will settle.
Here's everything we know about snow forecasts across the UK:
Is it going to snow?
Yes, the Met Office has forecast snowy and wintry showers across the UK this week.
When and where is it going to snow?
On Monday, 8th January, wintry showers are expected to fall across the South East of England while the rest of the UK will experience freezing temperatures and frost.
Latest Met Office weather warnings
There is a yellow weather warning for ice in place on Monday and Tuesday for the South of England.
The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency have also issued an amber cold-health weather warning for the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England which will remain in place until Friday.
Temperatures to continue to drop in Met Office forecast
Latest Met Office weather forecast
Monday 8th January
- Early fog in the morning, clearing by midday
- Sunny spells for many areas
- The off wintry shower will be seen across the South East of England
- Feeling cold for most of the UK with the South experiencing a fresh northeasterly breeze
- Wintry shower in the South into the evening
- Freezing fog patches in parts of Scotland
- Frost expected in the evening and overnight
- Yellow weather warning for ice in the South
Tuesday 9th January
- Risk of wintery showers in the South West in the morning
- The odd wintry shower for the North East of England
- Sunny spells across more of the UK with cold winds
- Yellow weather warning for ice in the South
Wednesday 10th January - Friday 12th January
- Mostly dry and clear, especially in the South
- Light rain for some areas in the North, with potential to turn wintry over the high ground
- Temperatures below average overnight
