Airline introduces seat map to let passengers choose to sit away from babies

Japan Airlines has introduced the feature on its online booking system. Picture: Getty

Japan Airlines has introduced the new feature on its online booking system

An airline has introduced a feature that allows its passengers to avoid sitting near screaming babies on their flight.

Japan Airlines' online booking system, in which customers select their seat on a map of the plane, now features a baby icon on seats in which a child between the ages of eight days and two are sat.

The website states: "Passengers travelling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.

Many customers have voiced their approval of the scheme. Picture: Getty

"This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there."

Predictably, the feature has proved extremely popular with customers.

One person tweeted: "Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warning me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13-hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board."

And another added: "Absolutely agree with you Rahat, screaming babies are not welcome anywhere... and especially on long haul flights!

"There’s no escape from the noise, but noise-cancelling headphones do help."

