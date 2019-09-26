People with names like Charlie, Abbie, and Sofia are more likely to become future billionaires

The study looked at names on billionaire lists and in wealthy families. Picture: Getty

Luxury marketplace HushHush.com has revealed the top 10 money-making monikers for boys and girls.

If you want to give you child a better shot at being rich, a luxury brand has revealed the baby names most likely to belong to future billionaires.

HushHush.com researched the most common money-making monikers, listing the top 10 for both boys and girls to give parents some profit-producing inspiration.

Compiling data and information online, the site that sells extravagant purchases, from yachts and property to designer watches, found that certain names are more inclined to secure a better financial future.

Aaron Harpin, founder of HushHush.com, said: "Earlier this year, we revealed the top millionaire-making baby names for expectant parents and after such a positive response back, we wanted to make a list that takes it one step further – billionaire baby names!"

Top monikers for wealthy women include Elizabeth, Sofia and Victoria, while affluent men are more likely to be called things like Thomas, Jonathan and Charlie.

John, Charles, Ann and Abigail are among the top 10 baby names for boys and girls who are most likely to end up rich. Picture: Getty

Aaron added that finding the right name for a newborn is tricky, but it's crucial for mums and dads to get it right as a name can impact people's entire lives.

He continued: “Picking a name for your child is a big decision for any parent.

"Ultimately this name is with them for life – the first thing people know about them, judge them on and can affect their future!

“As a parent you want to give your child the best life possible, and wealth is a factor which comes into that.

"We hope this list will give mums and dads-to-be some inspiration when it comes to naming their future billionaire baby.”

Top 10 billionaire baby names for girls

Marie/Maria/Mary

Judy/Judith

Sofia/Sofie

Ann/Anna/Annie

Victoria/Vicky/Tori

Elizabeth/Beth/Lizzie

Abigail/Abby/Abbie

Kim

MacKenzie

Kirsten

Top 10 billionaire baby names for boys

John/Jonathan/Jonny

David/Dave

Thomas/Tommy/Tom

Wang

Bill/Billy

Charles/Charlie

Michael/Mike/Mikey

Robert/Robbie

Mohammed

Jim/Jimmy