Mum claims £28 anti-wrinkle cream is so good that she now gets asked for ID

The cream has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews. Picture: Amazon

The mum-of-four has praised the product for banishing her wrinkles in a matter of weeks

A mum has claimed that she's discovered an anti-wrinkle cream so good that supermarkets now ask her for ID when she's buying alcohol.

Kayleigh Neat, 31, posted a series of before and after pictures on the Wake Skincare Anti-Wrinkle cream's page on Amazon - and revealed that it banished her wrinkles in a matter of weeks.

Read more: Ryanair 'triples' prices following Thomas Cook's collapse as holidaymakers slam ‘greedy’ airlines

The vegan product, which has racked up hundreds of 5-star reviews, has been designed to cope with skin exposed to screens throughout the day.

Kayleigh posted before and after pictures on the product page. Picture: Amazon

The moisturiser contains Vitamin E to help reduce acne, as well as hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Read more: Emmerdale fans blast soap for 'laughable' horse riding accident as 'unconscious' Millie is laughing

Kayleigh wrote: “Roll on a couple of weeks of using Wake Skincare Face Cream and I swear those wrinkles are barely noticeable!

“I honestly couldn't recommend this enough! Turning 30 along the wrinkles fast approaching, my confidence was taking a beating!

The moisturiser costs just £28.95. Picture: Amazon

“Not only has this cream improved my skin and appearance, it has also improved my confidence and made me feel younger again!

“I literally got ID'd this week in a supermarket! I'm 31!”

Read more: Fans go wild for Emma Willis' new long hair do at The Circle launch

Another customer wrote: “Wow! Try it, you won’t be disappointed.

“I use this at morning and evening and after 3 weeks my face looks and feels so much brighter and healthier and feels so smooth.”

Click here to buy on Amazon.