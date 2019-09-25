Mum claims £28 anti-wrinkle cream is so good that she now gets asked for ID

25 September 2019, 17:08

The cream has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews
The cream has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews. Picture: Amazon

The mum-of-four has praised the product for banishing her wrinkles in a matter of weeks

A mum has claimed that she's discovered an anti-wrinkle cream so good that supermarkets now ask her for ID when she's buying alcohol.

Kayleigh Neat, 31, posted a series of before and after pictures on the Wake Skincare Anti-Wrinkle cream's page on Amazon - and revealed that it banished her wrinkles in a matter of weeks.

The vegan product, which has racked up hundreds of 5-star reviews, has been designed to cope with skin exposed to screens throughout the day.

Kayleigh posted before and after pictures on the product page
Kayleigh posted before and after pictures on the product page. Picture: Amazon

The moisturiser contains Vitamin E to help reduce acne, as well as hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Kayleigh wrote: “Roll on a couple of weeks of using Wake Skincare Face Cream and I swear those wrinkles are barely noticeable!

“I honestly couldn't recommend this enough! Turning 30 along the wrinkles fast approaching, my confidence was taking a beating!

The moisturiser costs just £28.95
The moisturiser costs just £28.95. Picture: Amazon

“Not only has this cream improved my skin and appearance, it has also improved my confidence and made me feel younger again!

“I literally got ID'd this week in a supermarket! I'm 31!”

Another customer wrote: “Wow! Try it, you won’t be disappointed.

“I use this at morning and evening and after 3 weeks my face looks and feels so much brighter and healthier and feels so smooth.”

Click here to buy on Amazon.

