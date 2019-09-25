Fans go wild for Emma Willis' new long hair do at The Circle launch

Fans couldn't get enough of Emma's new 'do. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

The Circle launched last night - and viewers couldn't get enough of presenter Emma Willis' new hair

Emma Willis debuted her new long blonde hair during last night's launch of The Circle - and fans have been comparing her to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

The presenter, 43, who has previously worn her hair short, posted a photo of the new 'do on Instagram just before the episode aired.

Read more: Channing Tatum is 'very supportive' of ex Jenna Dewan's pregnancy with new beau Steve Kazee

She teamed the look with a mustard yellow suit - and many have been comparing her to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

One viewer tweeted: "Is it me or does @EmmaWillis have a bit of a @umathurman look about her from #KillBill tonight on @Channel4."

Read more: Chris Hughes fears he and Jesy Nelson may never have children after revealing low sperm count

Another added: "Emma is challenging her inner kill bill and she is rocking it. She looks fab #TheCircle."

When you have to present #TheCircle at 9:15 and kill Bill at 10 pic.twitter.com/taTt09VhaF — LJED90 ☆ (@LiamJEDonbavand) September 24, 2019

And a third wrote: "#TheCircle #EmmaWillis looking very #KillBill tonight #uma."

A fourth person joked: "It's a good job there isn't anyone called Bill in #TheCircle coz Emma Willis is defo dressed like she is gonna kill him."

Emma debuted a brand-new look on The Circle last night. Picture: Channel 4

The second series of the acclaimed Channel 4 reality show kicked off last night, with Richard Madeley making a guest appearance as a temporary contestant.

His identity will be chosen by public vote, and he admitted he was looking forward to causing trouble.

Richard said: "I'm an agent of mischief. I'm here to stir things up."

NOW READ:

The Apprentice 2019 full line-up revealed – meet the contestants