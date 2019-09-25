Fans go wild for Emma Willis' new long hair do at The Circle launch
25 September 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 12:36
The Circle launched last night - and viewers couldn't get enough of presenter Emma Willis' new hair
Emma Willis debuted her new long blonde hair during last night's launch of The Circle - and fans have been comparing her to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.
The presenter, 43, who has previously worn her hair short, posted a photo of the new 'do on Instagram just before the episode aired.
She teamed the look with a mustard yellow suit - and many have been comparing her to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.
One viewer tweeted: "Is it me or does @EmmaWillis have a bit of a @umathurman look about her from #KillBill tonight on @Channel4."
Another added: "Emma is challenging her inner kill bill and she is rocking it. She looks fab #TheCircle."
When you have to present #TheCircle at 9:15 and kill Bill at 10 pic.twitter.com/taTt09VhaF— LJED90 ☆ (@LiamJEDonbavand) September 24, 2019
And a third wrote: "#TheCircle #EmmaWillis looking very #KillBill tonight #uma."
A fourth person joked: "It's a good job there isn't anyone called Bill in #TheCircle coz Emma Willis is defo dressed like she is gonna kill him."
The second series of the acclaimed Channel 4 reality show kicked off last night, with Richard Madeley making a guest appearance as a temporary contestant.
His identity will be chosen by public vote, and he admitted he was looking forward to causing trouble.
Richard said: "I'm an agent of mischief. I'm here to stir things up."
