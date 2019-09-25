Chris Hughes fears he and Jesy Nelson may never have children after revealing low sperm count

The Love Island star worries he and girlfriend Jesy can't have children. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island star worries he won't be able to start a family with the Little Mix singer, despite freezing his sperm.

Love Island's Chris Hughes has admitted fears he may not be able to have kids following a string of operations on his testicles.

The reality star, 26, opened up about his infertility concerns for a brand new BBC documentary called Me, My Brother and Our Balls.

Six years ago Chris discovered his sperm count was low following an issue with some veins in his testes, which led him to freeze some for the future.

During filming, he told TV producers he had "learnt things about male fertility" that "surprised" him and now worries he and his girlfriend, Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, could struggle to start a family.

He said: "Fertility is often a subject that guys don’t consider until it might be too late, so I’m hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues."

Chris, whose partner Jesy has also recently opened up about personal struggles in a BBC documentary, said having kids and a wife is his "life ambition" but is afraid it might not happen for him.

He told Metro.co.uk: "I guess we’d be fortunate to have one child, there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have that opportunity."

The documentary comes after the ex-farmer underwent a testicular examination live on This Morning last year.

Following the stunt, his eldest brother Ben checked himself out, found a lump and was later diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Chris told the Mirror: "What started as an attempt to shed light on an issue that affects so many men turned into an incredibly personal journey for me and my family and has brought me even closer to Ben."

The Love Island runner-up also explained that he had been diagnosed with a testicular condition called varicocele, which is linked to his low sperm count.

He has since had four operations to correct his issues and despite his rollercoaster journey, still hopes to put a ring on Jesy's finger and settle down for good.

"I think we both want it [to get married]," revealed Chris.

"I think we found each other, and we have endless respect for each other, I think that’s why our relationship works.

"We’re proper family people, we love each other’s family… I’m ready to settle down and I think she is.

"I’m traditional. I like a nice church wedding and I think Jesy is open to that too."