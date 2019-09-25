The Apprentice 2019 full line-up revealed – meet the contestants
25 September 2019, 09:43
From a Venezuelan ex-model to a para-athlete, get to know the candidates competing for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.
The Apprentice is back for a brand new series as 16 business hopefuls compete to become Lord Sugar's latest protégé.
The class of 2019 will take part in a series of challenging tasks to bank the British powerhouse's £250,000 investment, aiming to impress his trusted advisors Claude Littner and Baroness Karren Brady along the way.
But who will be heading into the boardroom this year? Here's everything you need to know about the latest set of candidates.
Carina Lepore, 30, from South London
Carina owns an artisan bakery in London and wants to snag Lord Sugar's cash to grow her empire. She says: "I'm about 5 foot 1 inch tall – I'm like a pocket rocket, you don't really want to mess with me."
Jemelin Artigas, 34, from South London
Jemelin makes her wage by working as a network marketing consultant. She says: "I never have problems, I only have solutions."
Kenna Ngoma, 24, from Greater Manchester
Kenna owns an ice cream company that champions alcohol-based blends, but used to play professional football for Manchester City. He says: "I combine a thirst to learn with entrepreneurial thinking, ready to win at all costs."
Lewis Ellis, 28, from Lancashire
Lewis works as a digital marketing project manager. He explains he doesn't like to follow the rules but doesn't think he's "better than anyone else". He says: "I may not be the smartest guy in the room, but I’ll sure as hell work harder."
Dean Ahmad, 20, from Essex
Dean boasts a Sports Management Agency, which he founded aged just 15. He says: "I’ve definitely got the gift of the gab, I can persuade anyone to do anything."
Riyonn Farsad, 30, from South London
Riyonn works as an events manager and says his easy-going nature means he "always get on with everyone". He says: "I will use my poker face and tactics to always come out on top."
Pamela Laird, 30, from South London
Pamela owns a beauty brand and believes she has the "entrepreneurial gene". She says: "I love to be the under-estimated person in the room."
Iasha Masood, 27, from Manchester
Iasha works as an account manager and promises to play a tactical game, keeping her "enemies" close. She says: "I'm one fierce businesswoman with both sass and class."
Marianne Rawlins, 36, from Lincolnshire
Marianne owns a risk management company and relocated from America to the UK two years ago. She says: "I’m definitely the epitome of 'don't judge a book by its cover' because what you see is not what you get."
Lottie Lion, 19, from Somerset
Lottie works as a librarian but says she's a "cut-throat" businessman who has serious "powers of persuasion". She says: "I bring 'class' to everything and ensure nothing I do is half-standard or tacky."
Lubna Farhan, 33, from Luton
Luba works as a finance manager and has become her own role model after she grew up without one. The mother-of-two labels herself a "dark horse" and believes she "has the whole package". She says: "I came from a council estate... I have made myself into something good and I'm on my way to becoming something great."
Ryan-Mark Parsons, 19, from South London
Ryan-Mark may be the youngest Apprentice candidate this year but jokes he's a 60-year-old man trapped in a teen body. He says: "I am the epitome of luxury."
Scarlett Allen-Horton, 32, from the West Midlands
Scarlett owns a recruitment company and believes her drive and savvy skills will impress Lord Sugar. She says: "I am an achiever. I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within."
Shahin Hassan, 26, from Birmingham
Shahin works as a chartered engineer and believes he's a lateral thinker and loves sticking to a strong plan. He says: “I love business more than sharks love blood…I’m ruthless in my pursuit of success.”
Souleyman Bah, 20, from South London
Souleyman is a para-athlete and motivational speaker who competes for the Great Britain Paralympic Team. The sprinter has Retina Pigmentosa, which causes loss of vision. He says: "The less sight I have, the more imagination I gain, because what you see is what you see and what you don’t see is when the magic begins."
Thomas Skinner, 28, from East London
Thomas set up his own pillow company and hopes his “sharp”, “street wise” character will impress Lord Sugar, despite labelling himself as "a chancer". He says: "I don’t plan – I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong."
The Apprentice returns on Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm on BBC One.