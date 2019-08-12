When does The Apprentice 2019 start and who's in this year's line up?

The Apprentice will soon be back on our screens... Picture: BBC

The Apprentice returns this autumn - here's everything we know about the BBC One series

The Apprentice 2019 will be imminently back on our screens, and we can't wait to see what Lord Sugar has in store for the next set of candidates.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When does The Apprentice 2019 start?

BBC bosses are yet to announce an official start date for the show, but previous series' have been aired in Autumn time - usually around the beginning of October.

Sian Gabbidon was crowned winner of last year's Apprentice. Picture: BBC

This will be the 15th series of the show - and series 14 started on 3 October 2018.

Who won the last season of The Apprentice?

The Apprentice sees 15 candidates compete together to win a £250,000 investment from Alan Sugar. Sian Gabbidon won last year for her luxury swimwear business idea.

Speaking after her win, Sian told The Sun: "I believe in my business and myself. I think I proved to him [Lord Sugar] I was a really strong contestant.

"As a business woman I always aim high. I did get people saying I will never set up a functioning business in Leeds and I did it."

Can you still apply to be on The Apprentice?

Unfortunately for you budding entrepreneurs out there, applications for the show are now closed.

However, if you fancy your chances for next year - you can expect to answer the following questions as an applicant for the show:

- Why should you be Lord Sugar’s business partner?

- What makes you different from everyone else applying?

- What is the most interesting thing about you?

- What’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever done in business?

Is there a trailer for The Apprentice 2019?

Not yet - but watch this space!

Who are the contestants on this year's Apprentice?

Again, BBC haven't released the candidates yet - they usually do so just before the first episode.