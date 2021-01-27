Has lockdown been extended in England and when is Boris Johnson's next review?

Has Boris Johnson extended lockdown until March and when will schools reopen?

England has been on lockdown since the beginning of January, will all non essential shops and hospitality closed, as well as schools.

But while there were hopes the restrictions would be eased by the middle of February, now the Prime Minister has given an update.

So, has Boris Johnson extended lockdown in England until March?

Has lockdown been extended in England?

Boris Johnson made a statement in the Commons on Wednesday (January 27), where he confirmed schools will not reopen until at least March 8.

England has been on lockdown since January 4. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Parliament, the Prime Minister said pupils will not be able to go back after half term like first planned.

He explained that if the government achieve their target of vaccinating everyone in the four most vulnerable groups with their first dose by February 15, then those groups will have developed immunity by March 8.

And with reopening schools the Government's top priority, it seems unlikely that other lockdown restrictions will be eased before classes return.

Mr Johnson told the Commons: "The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms. I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks' notice of the return of face-to-face teaching.

Schools in England have been closed since before Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

"So I must inform the House that for the reasons I have outlined it will not be possible to reopen schools immediately after the February half-term. But I know how frustrating that will be for pupils and teachers who want nothing more than to get back to the classroom.

"And for parents and for carers who spent so many months juggling their day jobs, not only with home schooling but meeting the myriad other demands of their children from breakfast until bedtime."

When is the next lockdown review?

Boris Johnson has said he will give a lockdown review update on February 22.

This will include a plan of how the government is going to reopen schools, hospitality and non essential shops over the next few months.