All the lockdown rules set to change on April 12 as part of England's roadmap

What is the next stage of the lockdown roadmap in England? Here's the rules for April 12...

The Rule of Six recently returned in England, just in time for everyone to enjoy the glorious sunshine.

And lockdown rules are set to relax even more on April 12, with many businesses allowed to reopen their doors.

Let’s take a look at the current lockdown roadmap set out by Boris Johnson…

What are the lockdown rules on April 12?

If coronavirus cases continue to fall in England, all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen on April 12.

As well as this, pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to serve food and drink outside in gardens and terraces, but it’ll be table service only.

Other outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks will also be allowed to open their doors again, as well as public buildings such as libraries and museums.

And it’s good news if you’re desperate to get your haircut, as personal care premises such as hairdressers and nail salons will be able to take bookings for the first time since December.

Indoor leisure such as gyms, spas and swimming pools, will also reopen, but social distancing measures are still in place so you can only attend with members of your household.

Saunas and steam rooms will have to remain closed.

Self contained accommodation, which includes campsites, holiday lets and cottages, can also reopen, but people will only be allowed to stay with their own household.

When it comes to weddings, ceremonies and receptions can have 15 guests, while funerals can continue with up to 30 people.

Driving lessons can also start up again.

Meanwhile, indoor gatherings and overnight stays will not be allowed to return until at least May 17, while this is also the preliminary date foreign holidays will be allowed.

The inside of pubs and restaurants could also open at this point, as well as entertainment venues including cinemas and theatres, children’s play areas, remaining accommodation (hotels, hostels and B&Bs) and exercise classes.

