Holidaymakers will have to wear face masks on Spanish beaches this summer

Face masks will be mandatory for all holidaymakers on Spanish beaches. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Face masks will be mandatory on Spanish beaches for everyone aged six and over this summer.

Anyone planning a holiday to Spain this summer will now have to wear a mask on the beach.

Spanish government tightened the rules on Tuesday, making it mandatory for all people aged six and over to wear face coverings ‘on public streets’.

The new decree also makes it obligatory in ‘outdoor spaces and in any closed space that has a public use or is open to the public’.

This will apply to anyone who is sunbathing or swimming in the sea, even with social distancing in place.

Masks will be mandatory in all public spaces in Spain. Picture: Getty Images

Children under six and anyone with illnesses that could cause them breathing difficulties will be exempt from the rule.

Masks were already mandatory in all outdoor public spaces where people couldn’t keep a distance of less than 1.5 meters.

From Wednesday, this social distancing exception will no longer apply.

This new order will also remove powers from regional authorities to exempt tourists from taking face coverings off when they are sunbathing.

Balearic Islands governors, who are responsible for hotspots Majorca and Ibiza, exempted people from wearing masks on the beach last summer if they could social distance.

This comes after Spain lifted the UK travel ban on Monday, with the country pushing for vaccine passports to allow quarantine-free holidays.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce whether foreign trips will be able to go ahead next month.

The Government has previously said international travel would be allowed from May 17 at the earliest, but this is expected to be pushed back.

Speaking about the prospect of a summer holiday over the next few months, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told This Morning: "There may well be [international holidays this summer], I wouldn’t rule that out.

"The door is not shut, it’s just too early to say. But what we can say with confidence, is that the unlocking at home is on track."

