Brits may have to wait weeks yet to find out if they can book holidays abroad

By Alice Dear

While next week's international travel review may bring some confirmation to holidaymakers, sources have said the picture is 'still too bleak' for a 'clear decision'.

Brits may be left waiting for weeks still to find out whether they can book holidays for later in the year.

The Government's official roadmap out of lockdown plans to have borders reopened on May 17, but this date is subject to change.

While the international travel review is set to take place next week, it is likely the Government will tell Brits that it is "too soon" to say whether borders will be reopened.

This is according to reports from The Sun, with a source telling the publication: "The picture is still too bleak to make a clear decision.”

During a press conference at Downing Street this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would have an update for holidaymakers on April 5.

On Easter Monday, Mr Johnson will reveal "what the global travel taskforce has come up with".

However, sources have said: "Don’t expect a firm date then.”

The PM said: "We will be saying more about seeing family abroad and travel abroad, but it won't be until at least April 5.

"Clearly at the moment, lots of countries are on a red list, where we have very stringent measures in place."

