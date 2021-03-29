Matt Hancock confirms people can travel across England to see family and friends from today

By Alice Dear

Matt Hancock revealed today that people could travel across England to see loved ones as part of the next step in lockdown lifting.

Matt Hancock confirmed on This Morning during Monday's show that people were free to travel across England to see family and friends - as long as they abide by remaining restrictions.

The Health Secretary appeared on the ITV show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they quizzed him about the vaccine roll out, holidays abroad and the next step in lockdown restrictions lifting.

READ MORE: Government guidelines mean you CAN use friend's toilet when visiting them in the garden

The Health Secretary appeared on the ITV show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

From today, March 29, people are free to meet with six other people – or one other household – in outside areas, including private gardens.

The 'stay at home' message has also been removed from today.

However, some people have still been left questioning how far they can travel to meet people outdoors and if they will be fined for leaving their local area.

Holly Willoughby questioned if people needed to remain local. Picture: ITV

Mr Hancock confirmed to Holly and Phil people in England could travel to anywhere in England to visit people in outdoor spaces.

However, he reminded people that socialising indoors is still not allowed, as well as overnight stays.

The 'stay at home' message has also been removed from today. Picture: ITV

He told the presenters: "If you want to travel to see friends and family then that is absolutely fine, no matter where they are in England.

"There are different rules for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and International travel is difficult."

He added: "For instance, I haven't been home to Suffolk since November and I'm planning to go this weekend, but only go for the day, because there's no overnight stays permitted."

READ NOW: Brits could continue remote working as Government look to bring in a 'legal right to work from home'