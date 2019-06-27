Love Island shock as double dumping sees Arabella and Tom booted from the villa

27 June 2019, 22:12 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:14

The double dumping will see both Arabella and Tom leave the villa
The double dumping will see both Arabella and Tom leave the villa

Both of the dumped Islanders tipped Curtis and Amy to be crowned winners of the series

Love Island came to a dramatic conclusion tonight after a double dumping saw Arabella and Tom got booted from the villa.

The results of a public vote put couples Tom and Maura, Amy and Curtis, Jordan and Anna, and Danny and Arabella in danger.

It was then the responsibility of the safe couples to choose who would be sent packing their bags.

The remaining boys - Tommy, Anton and Michael - were responsible for choosing which girl would go home, while the remaining girls - Lucie, Molly-Mae and Amber - had to pick the boy that would be dumped.

The double dumping came during a neon party
The double dumping came during a neon party
Arabella and Tom were chosen by the safe couples
Arabella and Tom were chosen by the safe couples

Just days after falling into Maura's bad books for making controversial comments before they headed to the hideout, Tom now admits it was a "mistake."

Speaking after his dumping, he explained: "I just got ahead of myself and I made an out of character remark."

Meanwhile, Arabella claimed she had no regrets about how she spent her time in the villa.

She argued: "I think I did everything in the right way. Going in there I knew it would be difficult going for Danny but I did it the right way. I had a chat with Yewande first. All the girls reassured me when I left that I had done everything right. I feel like everybody saw me and Danny blossom so will understand we were right for each other."

Caroline Flack returned for the double dumping
Caroline Flack returned for the double dumping

