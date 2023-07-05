Man surprises high school sweetheart with proposal after rekindling romance 60 years on

5 July 2023, 14:47

Man surprises high school sweetheart with proposal after rekindling romance 60 years on
Man surprises high school sweetheart with proposal after rekindling romance 60 years on. Picture: TikTok/jobuns_
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Thomas and Nancy were just mean to be.

High school sweethearts Thomas and Nancy first met 60 years ago, and are now engaged to be married.

The pair went viral this week on TikTok after footage of the airport engagement was shared on the video hub and viewed 2.3 million times.

In the video, Thomas can be seen declaring his love to Nancy as he surprises her at the airport with the proposal.

During his speech, Thomas told Nancy: "I have longed to see you again, hold you in my arms, and tell you how much you mean to me."

Thomas and Nancy first fell in love at high school, but lost contact after they broke up.

Last month, 60 years after their first romance, the pair reconnected and spent three weeks talking on the phone for hours at a time.

Nancy then flew out to see Thomas in Florida where their rekindled love continued to grow.

During Nancy's journey back from Florida to Tampa, Thomas surprised her at the airport with the proposal, confident that they were meant for each other.

In the video, Thomas kneels down in front of an emotional Nancy as he says: "My dear Nancy, it's been 60 years since we first met, 56 years since we first dated, 10 years since I last saw you, and 20 days since we began this. You have always been the one I've had a crush on, since your cheerleader days."

He goes on: "It brings a smile to my face, it makes my heart skip a beat [to see you]. For the last three weeks, I have thought of you every day, every hour and have talked to you every night for hours. I have longed to see you again, hold you in my arms, and tell you how much you mean to me."

Thomas continued to tell her: "You are the most incredible person I have ever met. Your beauty, both inside and out, has always captivated me.

"Your kindness and compassion to those less fortunate [than you] has touched my heart and changed me in ways that are hard to describe. Your mind and sense of humour have me amazed and laughing non-stop. You are everything that I've ever wanted from a partner, lover, and friend."

He then proposed, telling her: "So Nancy, I come to you humbly today, June 30, with a proposal. I want to spend the rest of my life with you and cherish every moment we will have together.

"We'll make every day an exciting new adventure. I want to grow old with you, wake up in your arms every morning, share our dreams and aspirations, laugh and cry and support one another through thick and thin.

"I love you more than words can express, more than you can ever comprehend. I want to spend the rest of my life proving that to you and making you the happiest woman in the world.

"Will you Nancy, give me the honour of being my soulmate in life? My partner in every sense of the word, my beloved wife forever? Will you marry me?"

Nancy said yes straight away, with onlookers and Thomas' co-workers (who filmed the engagement) celebrating with them.

