March 29 new lockdown rules: Can you see friends and family this Easter in England?

The Easter lockdown rules in England explained. Picture: Getty Images

What are the lockdown rules for Easter in England? And are we allowed to see friends and family?

With Easter weekend fast approaching, the next step in Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown is also about to kick in.

The new rules are due to come into force on Monday March 29, before the Government reviews Covid cases ahead of the second step.

So what are the lockdown rules in England this Easter? And can we see our friends and family? See all the new restrictions below…

What are the lockdown rules for Easter?

Meeting friends and family

From March 29, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed.

Easter is looking a little different this year. Picture: Getty Images

According to the Government website, this includes gatherings in both public spaces and private gardens.

This coincides with the time most children break up for school for their Easter break.

Sports and activities

Golf courses, tennis and basketball courts will also reopen on March 29 as outdoor activities can resume.

Open-air swimming pools will also open, while organised adult and children's sport will be allowed to return.

However, there are still lots of social distancing rules in place to help limit the spread of Covid-19 over the Easter holidays.

People from different households or ‘bubbles’ will not be allowed to mix indoors, and social distancing measures must also be followed at all times while outside.

Boris Johnson is still advising everyone to work from home where they can and all non-essential shops and the hospitality sector will remain closed until at least April 12.

Holidays over Easter

Foreign holidays will also be made illegal from March 29 under new coronavirus laws.

Those who are caught trying to travel abroad without a 'reasonable excuse' could be fined up to £5,000 under the legislation.

While international travel is already banned under the lockdown restrictions, the law will make it illegal until June 30, unless ministers bring in new rules to scrap it early.

Holidays within the UK are also banned over Easter, with hotels and B&Bs closed until April.

