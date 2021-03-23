UK weather: Britain to enjoy 20C 'mini heatwave' next week as Rule of Six returns in England

The weather is set to heat up over Easter. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has predicted warmer weather over the Easter period, as lockdown rules are eased in England.

After one of the coldest winters in years, Spring finally seems to be on the way.

And as Boris Johnson prepares to bring back the Rule of Six, Brits are set to enjoy a mini-heatwave.

The latest weather forecasts from WX Charts show that much of the country could see temperatures reach 20C in the lead up to the Easter break.

According to the Met Office, the sunshine will continue into April, just as the lockdown rules are relaxed in England.

Brits could enjoy sunny weather at the start of April. Picture: Getty Images

Forecaster Simon Partridge told The Sun: "It's been a long and bleak Winter in lockdown, with a mixture of all sorts of weather.

Read More: 'Traffic light' system could allow Brits to go on holiday this summer

"But as the country takes its next step on the roadmap we're in for some long-overdue sunshine.

"People will be able to meet up with other households in back gardens and, dare I say it, enjoy a barbecue."

He added: "Temperatures will be above average for this time of year and that means people will be able to enjoy time outdoors.

"It's been a long slog but we've got a lot to look forward to."

The Met Office’s forecast for early April also predicts high pressure will bring hotter than average temperatures.

Forecasters say: “High pressure may spread northwards through early April, which will bring a period of settled conditions for most.

“Following this, drier than average and brighter conditions may prevail, with areas away from the far northwest of the country receiving below average rainfall.

“Temperatures will mostly be around average or above, with any cooler periods likely to be short-lived, and mostly across northern areas.”

This comes as the next stage of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown kicks in at the end of the month.

From March 29, there will be an easing on social contact restrictions, meaning outdoor gatherings, including those in private gardens, will be able to go ahead with either six people or two households.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts and open-air swimming pools can also reopen.

The 'stay at home' order will also come to an end, but shops and hospitality will remain closed until at least April 12.

Meanwhile, much of the country had a warm weekend which saw the mercury hit 14.2C in both Hampshire and Wales on Sunday and 17.6C in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

Now Read: EastEnders' Kellie Bright, 44, is pregnant with 'miracle' third child after undergoing IVF treatment