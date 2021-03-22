EastEnders' Kellie Bright, 44, is pregnant with 'miracle' third child after undergoing IVF treatment

Kellie Bright is pregnant with her third child after IVF treatment. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Kellie Bright has revealed she is expecting her third child at 44 after she underwent IVF from a frozen embryo to conceive.

Congratulations are in order, as EastEnders star Kellie Bright has announced she's pregnant again.

Kellie, who plays Linda Carter in the BBC soap, underwent IVF from a frozen embryo to conceive her third child with her husband Paul Stoker.

The couple are already parents to two sons, 9-year-old Freddie and 4-year-old Gene.

Speaking about the exciting news, the 44-year-old said she wanted to be open about her IVF journey to help others who might be going through the same thing.

Kellie Bright plays Linda Carter in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She told OK! magazine: "I want to be open and honest about this, because I think it's important for younger women to understand.

"It's important for women to know that, yes, you can have children in your forties and, yes, you can be lucky and do it naturally.

“But for a lot of us it doesn't work that way, so I wouldn't suggest leaving it late by choice."

In May 2016, Kellie had her first child Freddy naturally, while her daughter Gene was born in November 2017 after she underwent IVF.

"To set the scene, I really struggled getting pregnant with my second child,” she said.

"I was 34 when we naturally conceived Freddy but we couldn't get pregnant again. We tried for a long time and we got to a point, around the time I was doing Strictly, where we started to investigate IVF.

"I was 39 by this point and we went for it. It was successful. We managed to get four good, strong embryos. One became Gene, the other three went into the freezer."

Kellie began trying to conceive again back in September, but the first two embryos didn't work.

Opening up about the moment she found out she was expecting, the actress added: "I was so shocked and thrilled, I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"I ran downstairs to Paul. I just stood crying – really crying – and he couldn't understand a word I was saying! It took my breath away.

"I knew it was my last chance, so the fact it was a positive was so unbelievably wonderful. A truly wonderful, crazy life moment."

