Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Ram Sihu actor Phaldut Sharma and was he in EastEnders?

How old is Phaldut Sharma and who did he play in EastEnders?

Things are really stepping up on season four of Unforgotten, with DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) determined to track down Matthew Walsh’s killer.

And one of the suspects is Ram Sidhu who is played by Phaldut Sharma and described as a ‘sparky’ character.

A successful businessman and dad-to-be, Ram is one of four friends who were in a car with Matthew just before he went missing 30 years ago.

Speaking about his character, Phaldut previously told Bradford Zone: “Ram is a very successful man and there is definitely something of an alpha male in him and a sense of bravado in the way he carries himself.

“He enjoys the spotlight; when he is in the room people know about it. He also enjoys status level and with that comes a certain hot-headedness and ambition.”

But as we finally find out the truth about the historic crime, let’s get to know Phaldut Sharma a little better…

How old is Phaldut Sharma?

Phaldut was born in London July 1961, making him 59-years-old.

The actor moved to Wales to study at Basseleg Comprehensive School, before going to nearby college Coleg Gwent City of Newport Campus.

He then moved back to England, where he attended Guildford School of Acting at the University of Surrey.

Phaldut now lives in North London, and recently revealed his commute while filming ITV’s Unforgotten was very handy.

“Some of this series was filmed so near my house that I literally walked out my house and onto set,” he said.

“I actually live in Southall, the area that Ram comes from. It has been cathartic playing a guy who grew up in that time and in that area, like I did.

“One of the things I have found really refreshing about it is the fact that we are addressing a certain history that hasn’t really been addressed before in this way.

"In terms of ethnic minority representation in the industry this has been a character who has been something different, that I have found really interesting to sink my teeth into and portray.”

What else has Phaldut Sharma been in?

TV fans will recognise Phaldut for his long list of small screen credits, including the role of Vinnay Ramdas in Casualty back in 2011.

The actor has also appeared in episodes of Life on Mars, Dalziel and Pascoe and Doctors, as well as comedy-drama Roger Roger.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed the 59-year-old was in the first episode of the UK comedy The Office, playing Sanj, while he also played Stacey Shipman's (Joanna Page) ex-fiancé, Achmed, in Gavin & Stacey.

In 2009, Sharma appeared as Hindu nationalist Harish Dhillon in an episode of Spooks, while other credits include Hunted, Cucumber and Hanna.

Phaldut has also had a successful stage career and played Sammy Davis Jr in the West End production of Rat Pack Confidential in 2003 and in 2010 he appeared in Factory Theatre Company's Boiling Frogs at Southwark Playhouse.

Who did Phaldut Sharma play in EastEnders?

In 2012, Phaldut was cast in EastEnders as Masood Ahmed's (Nitin Ganatra) brother AJ.

The ‘cheeky and fun-loving’ character was known for his ongoing feud with Masood’s wife Zainab Masood (Nina Wadia), clash with Derek Branning (Jamie Foreman) and break up with wife liyah Ahmed (Ann Wenn).

He left the soap in 2014 after two years.

