How long is Unforgotten on for and when is the last episode?

If you’re looking for another series to binge watch, you’re in luck because ITV is back with season four of Unforgotten.

The series follows police detectives DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they attempt to solve a string of murders.

The fourth instalment opens with the discovery of a body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

As more crucial evidence unravels, Cassie is forced to come back from retirement so she can complete thirty years of service and claim her full pension payment.

So as we get to know a whole new bunch of characters, how many episodes are there of Unforgotten series four?

How many episodes are there of Unforgotten series 4?

Unforgotten series 4 starts on Monday, 22 February at 9PM on ITV and there are six episodes.

It will air weekly from then, with the last episode on Monday, 29 March.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of familiar faces in the cast this time around, with Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprising their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.

There’s also some new actors joining the line up including Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman, Clare Calbraith and Lucy Speed.

Speaking about returning as DCI Cassie Stuart, Nicola said: “Coming back to the role in January (2020) was so exciting because of the storyline and the suspects this year it’s very timely.

“Our writer Chris Lang seems to have a knack for that... I don’t know how he does it but it tends to be a conversation with the audience about what is going on exactly in our society at the time.”

Sanjeev Bhaskar added: “This job has also been the most fun I’ve had. I believe we have laughed more on all of these series than we do on any other job and, given the subject matter, that has kept us sane. "