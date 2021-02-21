Unforgotten series 3 recap: What happened at the end of the last season of ITV's Unforgotten?

Unforgotten series 3 aired back in summer 2018. Picture: ITV

What happened at the end of Unforgotten series 3? Here's what we know about the last series of the ITV show...

**Warning Unforgotten series three spoilers below**

Season four of Unforgotten has finally reached our screens, after the last season wrapped up back in August 2018.

The ITV drama follows police detectives DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) attempt to solve a string of murders.

This time around, the story opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

When the victim is identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990, the team are determined to get to the truth.

So as we sit down to watch another shocking murder case unravel, let’s recap what happened in the last series of Unforgotten.

What happened at the end of season 3?

Series three of Unforgotten centred around the 20-year-old cold case of 16-year-old Hayley Reid (Bronagh Waugh).

The 16-year-old schoolgirl was found at the side of the M1 motorway in 1999 after disappearing on New Year’s Eve on her way to a party.

DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan were back for Unforgotten series 3. Picture: ITV

The four main suspects were friends who had all stayed at a holiday home where Hayley worked as a cleaner, one of which was drug-addict Elliot Hollis (Thom Rhys Harries).

He was spotted leaving the NYE party the same night and was ratted out by fellow suspect Peter Carr (Neil Morrissey), before Peter was stabbed to death.

Elliot’s father James Hollis (Kevin McNally) and Chris Lowe (James Fleet) were also suspects, as well as Elliott’s mum, Mel Hollis (Sara Stewart), James’s second wife Amy (Emma Fielding) and Peter’s wife Maria (Indra Ove).

But the truth finally came out when Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings), revealed he was behind the murder.

Dr Tim Finch was revealed as the killer in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Detectives had previously found a box containing Hayley’s necklace, underwear and hair tie in his cellar.

He chillingly said: “I’d like a cup of tea, please. And then maybe I’ll go through it all with you. These girls.

“What happened to them. How they died.”

DCI Cassie Stuart then asked: “Are you admitting that you killed them? Both of them?” asks (Nicola Walker).

To which he responded: “I am. And if we can do this properly, if we can do this with respect, if we can avoid turning it all into some sort of sordid circus – I’ll tell you where the others are buried too.”

It turned out the respectable country doctor had raped and killed an unknown number of adolescent girls over many decades.