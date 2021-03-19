Who plays Denise Fox in EastEnders and how old is she?

Diane Parish plays Denise Fox in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

How old is Denise Fox in EastEnders and what do we know about Diane Parish?

Denise Fox has become one of the most popular EastEnders characters since arriving in Walford all the way back in 2006.

She’s certainly had some dramatic storylines over the past 15 years, involving her serial killer ex Lucas Johnson and rocky relationship with her children.

But while we’ve got to know Denise pretty well, let’s find out more about the actress who plays her, Diane Parish...

Who plays Denise Fox in EastEnders?

Denise Fox is played by Diane Parish.

Diane was born in Chelsea, London and trained at Rada before starting her career in theatre.

Denise Fox is played by Diane Parish in EastEnders. Picture: PA Images

The actress also appeared in the 1996 Indian Summer, alongside X-Men and Jamestown star Jason Flemyng.

And Denise isn’t the only character she’s played in EastEnders, as she appeared in 1998 as Lola Christie, who was the love interest of Mick McFarlane (Sylvester Williams).

How old is Diane Parish?

Diane Parish is 51-years-old and was born on November 1 1969, while her character Denise is also 51.

Is Diane Parish married?

Diane Parish got engaged to her boyfriend Gerry Zucarello over lockdown after dating for three years.

The actress has two daughters — Kaya, 12, and Kenya, 14 — from a previous relationship with Sebastian Parish.

According to The Sun, one of Daine’s friends revealed: “Diane and Gerry met through pals and have been quietly dating for three years.

“Gerry said he and Diane were engaged after they had been spending time at home during the lockdown.

“Diane was close to marrying her ex, so has been wary about this engagement — but is loved up and on top of the world.

“She is enjoying having time on her hands to plan the wedding.

"She is thinking about a small, intimate ceremony involving all their kids and close friends.”

