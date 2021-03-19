How old is EastEnders' Chelsea Fox and who plays her?

Zaraah Abrahams plays Chelsea Fox on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram/PA Images

Who plays Chelsea Fox in EastEnders and what do we know about Zaraah Abrahams?

Chelsea Fox made a dramatic return to EastEnders in 2020 after ten years away from the soap.

And she’s already managed to get herself in a lot of trouble after her dad Lucas (Don Gilet) took the rap for his daughter and handed himself in for trying to smuggle drugs.

Opening up about the drama, Chelsea actress Zaraah Abrahams recently said that her character has a lot of regret.

She told Digital Spy: "She feels really guilty. She feels terrible actually.

"It has started to dawn on her that, regardless of what he's done, he has made the choice to turn his life around and she's put him in this position.

Chelsea Fox is played by Zaraah Abrahams on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"She starts to see him more as her dad rather than the murderer that he was... but I don't think we can say Chelsea will be a changed person."

But while we’ve got to know EastEnders’ Chelsea pretty well over the past few months, let’s find out more about actress Zaraah Abrahams...

How old is Chelsea Fox in EastEnders?

EastEnders’ Chelsea Fox is 34-years-old and is the daughter of Lucas Johnson and Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

She first made her debut in 2006 and left four years later in 2010, before returning in October 2020.

Some of the character’s biggest storylines include her rocky romances with the likes of Grant Mitchell, Sean Slater, Dr Al Jenkins and Jack Branning.

Chelsea is also known for her tumultuous relationship with her serial killer dad Lucas.

Who plays Chelsea Fox in EastEnders?

Chelsea is played by 34-year-old Zaraah Abrahams after she joined the cast in October 2020.

TV viewers might recognise Zaraah for her long list of acting credits before landing in Walford.

She previously starred in ITV’s rival soap Coronation Street as Joanne Jackson, but is probably most known for playing Michaela White in Waterloo Road from 2008-10.

Tiana Benjamin originally played Chelsea Fox in EastEnders. Picture: PA Images

Zaraah also competed on Dancing on Ice in 2008 where she came in third place, and later returned as a contestant for the All Star series in 2014.

In 2015, Zaraah also joined the Cinemax series The Knick where she played the role of Opal.

Where is the old Chelsea Fox actress now?

Actress Tiana Benjamin originally played Chelsea from 2006-10, but she left the role to pursue her career.

After saying goodbye to EastEnders, Tiana bagged a part in 2012 movie Fast Girls.

She has also starred in a number of TV shows from Casualty, Holby, and The Dumping Ground.

In 2019, Tiana also starred in movie The Creatress, and most recently it has been announced she will play the part of Angel in Aysha Scott's Absent.

