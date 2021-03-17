Is Lucas Johnson leaving EastEnders and will he die in prison?

EastEnders viewers think Lucas is going to die on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What happens to Lucas in EastEnders and is he dead? Here's what we know...

Lucas Johnson has caused all kinds of drama since he returned to EastEnders over Christmas.

But it looks like the villain - played by Don Gilet - could be about to meet his grisly end as he was violently attacked in prison on Tuesday evening.

And viewers were quick to question what happens to Lucas, with one writing on Twitter: “Does he end up dead? Are they killing Lucas off? #EastEnders.”

“Lucas is a dead man clearly but what about Chelsea? She gets to walk away totally scot-free just like that really? #Eastenders Face with open mouth and cold sweat,” said another.

Lucas Johnson was beaten up by his cell mate in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But is Lucas really dead and what happens to him in EastEnders?

Is Lucas leaving EastEnders?

It is unclear what will happen to Lucas in EastEnders after he went to extreme lengths to protect Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

While it looked like he’d double crossed his daughter by swapping their suitcases at airport security.

Chelsea was pulled to the side by a security guard and she started to panic as he opened her case, but no drugs were found.

Lucas then placed his own bag on the floor and revealed he had possession of the drugs, saving Chelsea.

He was then arrested, with Chelsea left terrified that criminal Caleb (Ben Freeman) would punish her.

But in a bid to protect his daughter, Lucas called Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who gathered enough evidence to get Caleb put away.

Chelsea later went to meet Caleb and he punched her in the stomach, before Jack turned up to arrest him.

Does Lucas die in EastEnders?

It has not been revealed whether Lucas will die in prison after his was attacked in Tuesday’s double bill.

Lucas may have successfully saved Chelsea, but he put himself in danger.

While Jack tried to convince him to move to a more secure unit in prison, he refused.

Later on, Lucas was violently beaten up by two men who worked for Caleb.

If he does survive the attack, it's unclear whether Lucas will have to spend some time behind bars.

