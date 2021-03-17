Lacey Turner shares adorable first photo of newborn son Trilby ahead of EastEnders exit

Lacey Turner recently gave birth to her second baby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner has posted the first snap of her baby on Instagram.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gave birth to her second baby with husband Matt Kay last month.

And now the Stacey Slater actress has shared the first glimpse of little Trilby, posting an adorable photo on Instagram.

In the pictures, the newborn can be seen sleeping in a blanket knitted by Lacey's on-screen mum Gillian Wright, who plays Jean Slater.

After sharing the sweet snap, her EastEnders’ co-stars were quick to comment, with Natalie Cassidy writing: “He’s so beautiful Lace. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Onscreen frenemy Louisa Lytton - aka Ruby Allen - said: “He is SO PERFECT ❤️❤️❤️,” while Tina Carter actress Luisa Bradshaw White added: “😭😭 so beautiful 😍”.

32-year-old Lacey already shares 18-month-old daughter Dusty with husband Matt and previously called Trilby a ‘miracle’ after suffering two miscarriages.

The couple announced they had welcomed their second child on February 3, which was one month before he was due.

Trilby had to spend two days on the special care baby unit before he could be taken home by his parents.

Lacey told OK! magazine at the time: "He came at 36 weeks! It was around 11pm and I was just about to go to bed and my waters broke like something out of a film.

Lacey Turner and her husband Matt have two children together. Picture: Instagram

"I had no idea that would happen, as my waters didn’t break with Dusty. I didn’t know you could have that much water, I thought it was for TV purposes only!"

Meanwhile, back on EastEnders, viewers are speculating how Lacey’s character Stacey may temporarily exit the soap for her maternity leave.

And it looks like it might have something to do with her ongoing feud with Ruby.

Ruby suffered a miscarriage earlier this month, which she kept a secret from husband Martin.

When she had a row with Stacey, she fell down the stairs and was rushed to hospital, later lying to Martin that Stacey pushed her and this caused her to lose the baby.

With Ruby then getting the police involved, will Stacey end up spending some time in prison? Viewers will have to wait and see…

