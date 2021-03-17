Lacey Turner shares adorable first photo of newborn son Trilby ahead of EastEnders exit

17 March 2021, 08:20 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 09:47

Lacey Turner recently gave birth to her second baby
Lacey Turner recently gave birth to her second baby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner has posted the first snap of her baby on Instagram.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gave birth to her second baby with husband Matt Kay last month.

And now the Stacey Slater actress has shared the first glimpse of little Trilby, posting an adorable photo on Instagram.

In the pictures, the newborn can be seen sleeping in a blanket knitted by Lacey's on-screen mum Gillian Wright, who plays Jean Slater.

After sharing the sweet snap, her EastEnders’ co-stars were quick to comment, with Natalie Cassidy writing: “He’s so beautiful Lace. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Onscreen frenemy Louisa Lytton - aka Ruby Allen - said: “He is SO PERFECT ❤️❤️❤️,” while Tina Carter actress Luisa Bradshaw White added: “😭😭 so beautiful 😍”.

Read More: EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video with fiancé Ben Bhanvra

32-year-old Lacey already shares 18-month-old daughter Dusty with husband Matt and previously called Trilby a ‘miracle’ after suffering two miscarriages.

The couple announced they had welcomed their second child on February 3, which was one month before he was due.

Trilby had to spend two days on the special care baby unit before he could be taken home by his parents.

Lacey told OK! magazine at the time: "He came at 36 weeks! It was around 11pm and I was just about to go to bed and my waters broke like something out of a film.

Lacey Turner and her husband Matt have two children together
Lacey Turner and her husband Matt have two children together. Picture: Instagram

"I had no idea that would happen, as my waters didn’t break with Dusty. I didn’t know you could have that much water, I thought it was for TV purposes only!"

Meanwhile, back on EastEnders, viewers are speculating how Lacey’s character Stacey may temporarily exit the soap for her maternity leave.

And it looks like it might have something to do with her ongoing feud with Ruby.

Ruby suffered a miscarriage earlier this month, which she kept a secret from husband Martin.

When she had a row with Stacey, she fell down the stairs and was rushed to hospital, later lying to Martin that Stacey pushed her and this caused her to lose the baby.

With Ruby then getting the police involved, will Stacey end up spending some time in prison? Viewers will have to wait and see…

Now Read: Hollyoaks real-life couple Carley Stenson and Danny Mac expecting their first baby

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Gavin Sullivan was played by Paul Nicholas in EastEnders

Who was Gavin Sullivan in EastEnders and how did he die?

Louisa Lytton has announced her pregnancy

EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video with fiancé Ben Bhanvra

Celebrities

Danny Dyer gets 'really emotional' around his grandson

EastEnders’ Danny Dyer ‘always emotional’ around grandson Santiago, says daughter Dani

Celebrities

Ruby made up a lie about Stacey in EastEnders

What did Stacey Fowler do to Ruby Allen in EastEnders?

Tameka Empson plays Kim Fox in EastEnders

Who plays Kim Fox in EastEnders? Tameka Empson's age, career and children revealed

Trending on Heart

A nurse was forced to stop one mum from naming her baby after a toilet

Nurse horrified after parents try to name their baby after a toilet

Lifestyle

Disneyland is among a number of theme parks banning screaming on rollercoasters

Disneyland to ban screaming on rollercoasters to stop spread of Covid-19

Lifestyle

Killing Eve will finish after the fourth series

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh confirm fourth series will be the last
Bruce Bogtrotter is unrecognisable 25 years after Matilda was released

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter is unrecognisable 25 years after film release
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Oliver Bonas

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Oliver Bonas

Celebrities

Patsy Palmer furiously hangs up on Good Morning Britain chat after being labelled 'an addict'

Patsy Palmer furiously hangs up on Good Morning Britain chat after being labelled 'an addict'