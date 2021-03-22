'Traffic light' system could allow Brits to go on holiday this summer

22 March 2021, 08:24

It is not yet known when Brits will be able to go on holiday again
It is not yet known when Brits will be able to go on holiday again. Picture: PA
The UK government is reportedly looking at a 'traffic-light plan' that could allow non-essential international travel this year.

Ministers are said to be drawing up plans for a 'traffic light' system for foreign travel this summer, which could make it easier for Brits to visit 'green' destinations with higher vaccination rates.

According to the Financial Times, the plans would see tougher restrictions on high risk 'red' countries, but could allow Brits to visit lower risk popular holiday destinations this summer.

Under this system, passengers could be exempt from pre-departure tests and quarantine on their return when visiting 'green' destinations.

The earliest possible date holidays abroad will be allowed is May 17
The earliest possible date holidays abroad will be allowed is May 17. Picture: PA

The plans are not confirmed, however, and many Ministers have previously warned the public that it's too early to book summer holidays.

Ben Wallace, defence secretary, told Sky: "We can’t be deaf and blind to what’s going on outside the United Kingdom."

"If we were to be reckless in any way and import new variants that put up risk, what would people say about that?

"We’ve got a direction of travel. We’re getting there, and I think it is essential that we preserve that at all costs."

Some scientific advisors have claimed that the ban on non-essential foreign trips should be extended beyond the proposed May 17 date.

Ministers have warned it's too early to book summer holidays
Ministers have warned it's too early to book summer holidays. Picture: PA

Mike Tildesley, a member of the government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, told the BBC over the weekend that international travel this summer is unlikely for the “average holiday-maker” due to the risk of bringing back new coronavirus variants to the UK.

According to the Mirror, Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: "Government warnings about future international travel are a reminder it’s still too early to book a flight or holiday.

"You should wait until the travel taskforce reports on next steps."

