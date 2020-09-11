Martin Lewis reveals how households can claim a £5,000 green homes voucher

11 September 2020, 08:35

Martin Lewis has given an update on the Green Homes Grant (stock images)
Martin Lewis has given an update on the Green Homes Grant (stock images). Picture: Getty/ITV

Homeowners will be able to claim vouchers of up to £5,000 under the Green Homes Grant.

Martin Lewis has detailed how thousands can claim a grant of £5,000 for energy-saving home improvements, which is part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's plan to cut energy use in households across England.

The Green Homes Grant will open this month, allowing families to claim vouchers to use on insulation, new boilers, and other energy-saving measures.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show last night (Thursday 10 September), Martin explained how it will come into force.

Martin Lewis has advised those in England how the vouchers work
Martin Lewis has advised those in England how the vouchers work. Picture: ITV

He said: "The scheme, which was announced in July, will be available in England only and applications for it will open at the end of September.

"It will offer £5,000 vouchers for home improvements - or up to £10,000 if you're on a low income.

"The scheme won't apply to new builds and your home won't need to be assessed. However, you will need to apply for it. There are two parts to it.

"Part one is for primary improvements, such as low carbon heating or insulation such as a solid wall. It must be new or a top-up - not a replacement.

"Part two is that you can claim the same amount for a secondary improvement such as double glazing."

Vouchers can be used for things like double glazing (stock image)
Vouchers can be used for things like double glazing (stock image). Picture: Getty

According to the Mirror, Those on low income vouchers may be able to claim for solid wall, under-floor, cavity wall or roof insulation, air source or ground source heat pump, and solar thermal.

Those using the voucher for additional energy saving measures can use them for things like double or triple glazing/secondary glazing (when replacing single glazing), upgrading to energy efficient doors, and hot water tank/appliance tank thermostats/heating controls.

