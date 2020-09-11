Pub bans under 25s after spike in coronavirus cases in young people

The pub has made the decision to ban younger customers (stock images). Picture: Getty

The Oddfellows Arms pub has made the decision to prohibit younger customers because of coronavirus fears.

A pub in Yorkshire has announced it will ban anyone under the age of 25 following fears about a rise in coronavirus in young people.

The Oddfellows Arms pub - in Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire - made the decision after reports that there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in those aged 20-29.

According to the York Press, owner Maggie Holmes made the decision after three people in that age group tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The Oddfellows Arms has banned under 25s over coronavirus fears. Picture: Google Maps

Announcing the news on Facebook, she wrote: "In light of recent events and an escalation in cases we are now not serving anyone in the age bracket 18-25.

"We have thought about this very carefully, we will continue to try and ensure our community, customers and staff are all kept safe in these difficult times.

"Before anyone tries to say we are wrong, think of the implications for us as a business.

The pub said that it 'didn't make the decision lightly' (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This is not where we want to be. We would rather have a safe environment than a place which is teetering on the risk of closure.

"Please see that we are acting for everyone’s best intentions at this time.

"We have some of the most amazing well mannered, well behaved customers in that age bracket, but we simply cannot take the risk.

"As soon as we feel safe to do so we will ensure everyone knows. Thank you for understanding."

The decision comes as Boris Johnson introduced the 'rule of six' - which, from Monday, will prohibit social gatherings of seven or more people.

